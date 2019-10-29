Log in
Gotham Therapeutics : Establishes Advanced Oncology Profiling Cascade with ProQinase to Progress its Portfolio of Epitranscriptomic Drug Candidates

10/29/2019 | 09:11am EDT

Gotham’s pipeline covers the entire reader-writer-eraser paradigm with three lead programs advancing in parallel through preclinical discovery

Gotham Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel drug class targeting RNA-modifying proteins, and ProQinase, an early stage drug-discovery company, recently acquired by Malvern/PA-based Reaction Biology Corp., today announced that they have established an array of advanced biochemical and cellular assays to characterize epitranscriptomic-directed compounds.

“Establishing tailored target engagement, cell biology, phenotypic, and in-vivo assays to evaluate compounds originating from our three most advanced epitranscriptomic programs in parallel is a crucial next step to develop our broad pipeline towards the clinic,” said Dr. Gerhard Müller, Chief Scientific Officer of Gotham Therapeutics. “By pursuing the full range of the reader-writer-eraser continuum, we are able to focus on targets with the most compelling links to disease and advance those programs in tandem.”

“Combining our high proficiency in providing customized solutions as early stage drug-discovery services, including tailor-made biochemical and cell-based assays, with Gotham’s expertise in epitranscriptomics, we were able to establish in a very short time a set of customized enzymatic and cellular assays for compounds addressing three different mRNA-modifying targets,” said Dr. Sebastian Dempe, Chief Executive Officer of ProQinase. “We look forward to supporting Gotham as the company advances its programs into lead optimization and to continued work with the Gotham team assisting the company to advance its broad pipeline in a time-effective manner.”

In addition to establishing a tailor-made profiling cascade for compounds from its three most advanced programs, Gotham has also made progress in strengthening its drug discovery engine and developing its candidate base. Gotham previously completed the gene-to-lead phase for its drug discovery project targeting the METTL3/METTL14 complex and established a robust discovery process as a platform for future projects. The company has also generated a library of high-quality compounds tailor-made for accelerated hit generation and hit-to-lead expansion against large parts of the epitranscriptomic target space. This library includes a collection of over 2,000 analogues covering over 80 distinct chemotypes that will be used to further accelerate Gotham’s drug discovery efforts as it expands its pipeline.

-- Meet the Gotham and ProQinase teams at the upcoming BIO-Europe, --
November 11–13, 2019 at the Hamburg Messe, Hamburg, Germany.

About Gotham Therapeutics:
Gotham Therapeutics has assembled an exceptional team and network to establish a novel drug class targeting RNA-modifying proteins. By changing the activity of proteins that modify messenger RNA, we aim to develop new treatment options for patients suffering from cancers, auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases. We are applying a 360-degree approach to small molecule drug design to build a pipeline based on the promise of this rapidly emerging biopharmaceutical field. For more information, please visit: www.gothamtx.com

About ProQinase GmbH:
Based in Freiburg/Germany, ProQinase GmbH, recently acquired by Reaction Biology Corp, located in Malvern/PA, USA, is an industry leader and innovator for early-stage drug discovery. The combined company is specializing in biochemical and cell-based assay services, protein production, and (immune-) oncology in vivo animal models, with over 1,500 clients worldwide. Being the leading provider of kinase-based discovery services, with 660 kinases covered in the industry's largest global offering of its kind, the global service portfolio offers an end-to-end solution, including partnering for integrated drug discovery projects.
www.proqinase.com


© Business Wire 2019
