Gotham Therapeutics : Strengthens Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

Carlo Incerti joins as independent Board Member, Thomas Tuschl as Scientific Advisor

Gotham Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel drug class targeting RNA-modifying proteins, today announced the appointment of Carlo Incerti, M.D., Ph.D. as an independent Board Member. In addition, the company today added Thomas Tuschl, Ph.D. as a Scientific Advisor. He joins fellow SAB members Dr. Samie Jaffrey, Weill Cornell Medicine & Co-founder of Gotham, Dr. Schraga Schwartz, The Weizmann Institute of Science, Dr. Andrew Mortlock, AstraZeneca/Acerta Pharma and Dr. Jorge DiMartino, Celgene, together forming an exceptionally experienced and multifaceted advisory board.

“Carlo and Thomas bring two unique sets of experience and expertise to Gotham. Carlo’s translational medicine experience and years of leadership at pharmaceutical companies will be essential as we continue to build our platform and grow the company following our Series A financing late last year. Additionally, Thomas’ insight and advisement as a leading researcher in the RNA field will help to guide our R&D decision making process,” said Lee Babiss, Ph.D., CEO of Gotham. “We look forward to their strategic counsel as we progress toward our goal of becoming the leader in epitranscriptomics.”

Carlo Incerti, M.D., Ph.D. brings over three decades of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, during which he brought to market 24 new active substances in rare diseases, oncology, immunology, CNS and other therapeutic areas based on several technological platforms, including small molecules, recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, RNA silencing and biopolymers. He most recently held the position of Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Medical Affairs at Sanofi Genzyme. Prior to its acquisition by Sanofi in 2011, Dr. Incerti held a number of positions of increasing scope and responsibility at Genzyme, working first in the Europe division in the Netherlands before being appointed Senior Vice President of Global Market Access. Before his time at Sanofi and Genzyme, Dr. Incerti was a founding shareholder, Board member and Chief Executive officer at Biofil S.r.l., a start-up active in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of systems for leukocyte depletion of blood and derivatives, which was acquired by Fresenius Kabi of Germany in 1993. Dr. Incerti holds an M.D. from Università degli Studi di Modena e Reggio Emilia.

Thomas Tuschl, Ph.D. is a Professor and Head of the Laboratory of RNA Molecular Biology at The Rockefeller University. Dr. Tuschl is a leader in nucleic acid biochemistry and regulatory RNA biology. He discovered most of the mammalian microRNA genes and has developed methods for characterization of small RNAs and their regulatory targets. Before joining Rockefeller University in 2003, he was a junior investigator at the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry. He is a founder and member of the Scientific Advisory Board at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and an advisor at Regulus Therapeutics. Dr. Tuschl holds a Maîtrise in Chemistry from the Université Joseph Fourier, a Diploma in Chemistry from the University of Regensburg, and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the Max Planck Institute for Experimental Medicine and University of Regensburg. He completed his postdoc at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research. Dr. Tuschl has won numerous awards for his work, including the Wiley Prize.

Supported by an exceptionally experienced and multifaceted advisory board:

Gotham was founded in 2017 based upon pioneering work in the field of epitranscriptomics and has attracted a number of key opinion leaders and industry veterans to its SAB with Dr. Tuschl being the latest addition:

Dr. Samie Jaffrey, Weill Cornell Medicine & Co-founder of Gotham - Dr. Jaffrey is a world leader in the field of epitranscriptomics who fundamentally advanced the understanding of RNA biology and gene regulation, as it relates to a variety of human disease indications, most notably, AML. Dr. Jaffrey and his team have developed numerous analytical assays that have further advanced the science.

Dr. Schraga Schwartz, The Weizmann Institute of Science - Dr. Schwartz has pioneered the development of methodologies allowing the systematic mapping and quantification of diverse RNA modifications and is currently focusing on exploring their roles and mechanisms of action at the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Dr. Andrew Mortlock, AstraZeneca/Acerta Pharma - Dr. Mortlock has extensive experience in leading oncology programs from early medicinal chemistry to proof-of-concept in human studies. Apart from his VP Global Oncology Combinations assignment at AstraZeneca, he holds the CSO position of Acerta Pharma.

Dr. Jorge DiMartino, Celgene - Dr. DiMartino, a veteran of the Genentech BioOncology Exploratory Clinical Development group, led the establishment of the Epigenetics Thematic Center of Excellence, a fully integrated unit driving Drug Discovery through Clinical Proof of Concept efforts around epigenetic targets in cancer and inflammation at Celgene.

About Gotham Therapeutics:

Gotham Therapeutics has assembled an exceptional team and network to establish a novel drug class targeting RNA-modifying proteins. By changing the activity of proteins that modify messenger RNA, we aim to develop new treatment options for patients suffering from cancers, auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases. We are applying a 360-degree approach to small molecule drug design to build a pipeline based on the promise of this rapidly emerging biopharmaceutical field. For more information, please visit: www.gothamtx.com

