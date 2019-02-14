Gotham Therapeutics : Strengthens Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

Gotham
Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel drug class
targeting RNA-modifying proteins, today announced the appointment of
Carlo Incerti, M.D., Ph.D. as an independent Board Member. In addition,
the company today added Thomas Tuschl, Ph.D. as a Scientific Advisor. He
joins fellow SAB members Dr. Samie Jaffrey, Weill Cornell Medicine &
Co-founder of Gotham, Dr. Schraga Schwartz, The Weizmann Institute of
Science, Dr. Andrew Mortlock, AstraZeneca/Acerta Pharma and Dr. Jorge
DiMartino, Celgene, together forming an exceptionally experienced and
multifaceted advisory board.
“Carlo and Thomas bring two unique sets of experience and expertise to
Gotham. Carlo’s translational medicine experience and years of
leadership at pharmaceutical companies will be essential as we continue
to build our platform and grow the company following our Series A
financing late last year. Additionally, Thomas’ insight and advisement
as a leading researcher in the RNA field will help to guide our R&D
decision making process,” said Lee Babiss, Ph.D., CEO of Gotham. “We
look forward to their strategic counsel as we progress toward our goal
of becoming the leader in epitranscriptomics.”
Carlo Incerti, M.D., Ph.D. brings over three decades of experience in
the biopharmaceutical industry, during which he brought to market 24 new
active substances in rare diseases, oncology, immunology, CNS and other
therapeutic areas based on several technological platforms, including
small molecules, recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, cell and
gene therapies, RNA silencing and biopolymers. He most recently held the
position of Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of
Global Medical Affairs at Sanofi Genzyme. Prior to its acquisition by
Sanofi in 2011, Dr. Incerti held a number of positions of increasing
scope and responsibility at Genzyme, working first in the Europe
division in the Netherlands before being appointed Senior Vice President
of Global Market Access. Before his time at Sanofi and Genzyme, Dr.
Incerti was a founding shareholder, Board member and Chief Executive
officer at Biofil S.r.l., a start-up active in the development,
manufacturing and commercialization of systems for leukocyte depletion
of blood and derivatives, which was acquired by Fresenius Kabi of
Germany in 1993. Dr. Incerti holds an M.D. from Università degli Studi
di Modena e Reggio Emilia.
Thomas Tuschl, Ph.D. is a Professor and Head of the Laboratory of RNA
Molecular Biology at The Rockefeller University. Dr. Tuschl is a leader
in nucleic acid biochemistry and regulatory RNA biology. He discovered
most of the mammalian microRNA genes and has developed methods for
characterization of small RNAs and their regulatory targets. Before
joining Rockefeller University in 2003, he was a junior investigator at
the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry. He is a founder and
member of the Scientific Advisory Board at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and
an advisor at Regulus Therapeutics. Dr. Tuschl holds a Maîtrise in
Chemistry from the Université Joseph Fourier, a Diploma in Chemistry
from the University of Regensburg, and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the Max
Planck Institute for Experimental Medicine and University of Regensburg.
He completed his postdoc at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology
and Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research. Dr. Tuschl has won
numerous awards for his work, including the Wiley Prize.
Supported by an exceptionally experienced and multifaceted advisory
board:
Gotham was founded in 2017 based upon pioneering work in the field of
epitranscriptomics and has attracted a number of key opinion leaders and
industry veterans to its SAB with Dr. Tuschl being the latest addition:
Dr. Samie Jaffrey, Weill Cornell Medicine & Co-founder of Gotham -
Dr. Jaffrey is a world leader in the field of epitranscriptomics who
fundamentally advanced the understanding of RNA biology and gene
regulation, as it relates to a variety of human disease indications,
most notably, AML. Dr. Jaffrey and his team have developed numerous
analytical assays that have further advanced the science.
Dr.
Schraga Schwartz, The Weizmann Institute of Science - Dr. Schwartz
has pioneered the development of methodologies allowing the systematic
mapping and quantification of diverse RNA modifications and is currently
focusing on exploring their roles and mechanisms of action at the
Weizmann Institute of Science.
Dr. Andrew Mortlock,
AstraZeneca/Acerta Pharma - Dr. Mortlock has extensive experience in
leading oncology programs from early medicinal chemistry to
proof-of-concept in human studies. Apart from his VP Global Oncology
Combinations assignment at AstraZeneca, he holds the CSO position of
Acerta Pharma.
Dr. Jorge DiMartino, Celgene - Dr. DiMartino,
a veteran of the Genentech BioOncology Exploratory Clinical Development
group, led the establishment of the Epigenetics Thematic Center of
Excellence, a fully integrated unit driving Drug Discovery through
Clinical Proof of Concept efforts around epigenetic targets in cancer
and inflammation at Celgene.
About Gotham Therapeutics:
Gotham Therapeutics has assembled
an exceptional team and network to establish a novel drug class
targeting RNA-modifying proteins. By changing the activity of proteins
that modify messenger RNA, we aim to develop new treatment options for
patients suffering from cancers, auto-immune and neurodegenerative
diseases. We are applying a 360-degree approach to small molecule drug
design to build a pipeline based on the promise of this rapidly emerging
biopharmaceutical field. For more information, please visit: www.gothamtx.com
