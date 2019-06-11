Gotransverse Completes Workday Approved Integration

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions and a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Access software partner , today announced that it has achieved Workday Approved Integration status. Gotransverse provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Financial Management with the Gotransverse platform.



Workday Financial Management unifies a full range of core financial capabilities to provide organizations with the real-time visibility, speed, and agility required to meet the complex needs of today’s business landscape. As part of this partnership, Gotransverse recently launched the Gotransverse Connector for Workday, which enables customers to set up data transfers exactly the way they need, without impeding business operations. With Workday Financial Management and the Gotransverse Connector for Workday, customers can better manage large volumes of subscription and usage billing data—controlling the level of data granularity sent to Workday, organized as needed for business processing. Additionally, companies can handle complex pricing at scale, launching business models that include a combination of subscription and consumption-based pricing with native mediation and rating. This integration also supports data mapping, which allows companies to optimize data transfer between systems for better billing analytics where customers can pair accounts receivable data with Worktags without having to program or customize.

“We pride ourselves on providing our customers with precise control over high-volume accounts receivable data, making it easier to create and manage complex pricing models at scale,” said James Messer, founder and CEO, Gotransverse. “Through our partnership with Workday, we’re able to simplify billing management for our customers, including any combination of one-time, subscription, or consumption-based pricing, with richer analytics and without additional customization.”

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

