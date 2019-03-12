Log in
Gotransverse Names Kris Nielsen Executive Vice President of Sales

03/12/2019 | 08:46am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (http://gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise quote-to-cash solutions, today announced the appointment of Kris Nielsen as the new Executive Vice President of Sales. Kris comes to Gotransverse from Workday where he worked with numerous customers, helping to implement financial and human resources solutions to advance corporate strategy.

Kris Nielsen, Executive Vice President of Sales, Gotransverse
Kris Nielsen, the new Executive Vice President of Sales for GoTransverse in Austin, Texas.


Kris has a long and successful career in technology solution sales. Before his six-year tenure as a Strategic Account Executive at Workday, Kris was at Oracle for nine years where he served as Vice President, Innovative Solutions Strategy Group. In this role he worked with strategic customers to maximize the value of their investments with Oracle. Prior to that he served four years as a Strategic Account Executive with SAP. Kris started his professional career as a Director with Ernst & Young, where he worked for more than 14 years.

“We are delighted to add a professional with Kris’s experience and expertise to the Gotransverse team,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Our cloud-based, agile monetization platform is a valuable extension for enterprise ERP customers who are struggling to scale their subscription and recurring revenue models. Kris has first-hand knowledge of the needs of those customers that will provide valuable insights and a strategic approach as Gotransverse continues to grow.”

Kris holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a concentration in Accounting from Lehigh University. He also received an MBA from New York University.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://.gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf
Gotransverse
415.842.7398
Email: twoolf@gotransverse.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8aada5af-8455-43bc-b2fa-00283b1b47e3

GotransLogo.png


