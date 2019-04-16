Gotransverse Ranks as the #1 Enterprise Product in Latest MGI Agile Billing Solution Buyer's Guide

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse , a leading provider of enterprise quote-to-cash solutions, received the highest score ranking first in the Enterprise Product category among sixteen of the leading agile billing solutions in the latest MGI 360 Market Ratings Report for Agile Billing Solutions . The Gotransverse platform received one of the top rankings for overall agile monetization for the enterprise, rating above its peers in other categories including: Management, Strategy, and Finance.



Gotransverse offers an intelligent billing platform that helps companies boost revenue by implementing subscription and consumption-based pricing models on a massive scale. The Gotransverse agile monetization platform was designed to help businesses increase revenue and shorten product and service time-to-market by automating complex billing models based on subscription or usage-based scenarios while integrating into other business systems and sophisticated analytics.

Gotransverse received the highest product score for the enterprise market segment. “Gotransverse is the top-ranked enterprise product in the Agile Billing Buyer’s Guide because of its strong solution for companies seeking sophisticated recurring revenue monetization capabilities across a mix of physical and digital goods and variety of pricing modalities,” said Andrew Dailey, Managing Director at MGI Research.

“With the release of the latest Agile Billing Buyer’s Guide we get a detailed look at the competitive landscape for agile monetization, and we are delighted to see our platform receiving top marks and recognizing the strength of our management team,” said James Messer, founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “These excellent rankings demonstrate that we not only have a global market leading platform, but the right domain expertise, management team, strategy, and financial support to support enterprise customers as they continue to grow their subscription businesses.”

MGI analysts placed Gotransverse in the enterprise segment as one of “three leading suppliers that can provide a good balance between the ability to support reasonably complex billing scenarios and agility for both B2C and B2B accounts.” In the other categories, the MGI Market Ratings Report states, “Gotransverse is benefiting from better overall market recognition and a more visible brand. The company offers a good combination of a strong product backed by a technology and management team with deep roots in billing technology.”

About Gotransverse

Founded in 2008, Austin-based Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at a massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription quote-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition.

