Goulston & Storrs : Attorney Yareni (Yari) Sanchez Selected for LCLD's 2020 Pathfinder Program

02/14/2020 | 11:06am EST

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Yari Sanchez has been selected for the 2020 Pathfinder Program of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). The program provides diverse, high-performing, early-career attorneys with critical career development strategies for building leadership skills and professional networks.

Yari Sanchez, a real estate attorney at Goulston & Storrs, has been selected for the 2020 Pathfinder Program of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. The program provides diverse, high-performing, early-career attorneys with critical career development strategies for building leadership skills and professional networks.

Sanchez is a real estate attorney at Goulston & Storrs, where she focuses her practice on development and zoning matters, as well as transactional matters including acquisitions, sales and financing. She represents clients in the development of mixed-use, office, retail, institutional, and multi-family residential projects across the United States, and has specific expertise in complex local zoning issues in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville. Outside of work, Sanchez is the Associate Board Co-Chair of Summer Search Boston, which supports students from low-income backgrounds through experiential learning.

"We are excited that Yari has been chosen for this year's Pathfinder program," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "She is a talented attorney with impressive leadership potential, and we are thrilled that she will be participating in this outstanding professional development program. We look forward to the ideas and learning that she brings back to her practice and our ongoing diversity efforts."

The LCLD Pathfinder Program offers participants intensive in-person meetings, online experiential learning and opportunities to network in small group gatherings with their peers, LCLD Fellows and industry leaders from law firms and corporations.

Sanchez received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2015 and her B.A. from Columbia University in 2009.

LCLD is a national organization made up of more than 320 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who have dedicated themselves to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession. LCLD's action programs are designed to attract, inspire and nurture the talent in society and within its member organizations, thereby helping a new and more diverse generation of attorneys ascend to positions of leadership. For information, visit www.lcldnet.org.

About Goulston & Storrs
Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To learn more about our attorneys and clients, please visit our website or sign up to receive real-time news here.

Contact:


Liz Cerasuolo                      

Amy Blumenthal

Director of Marketing & Business Development   

Blumenthal & Associates PR

Goulston & Storrs PC             

(617) 879-1511

(617) 574-0556              

amyb@blumenthalpr.com

lcerasuolo@goulstonstorrs.com  


 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goulston--storrs-attorney-yareni-yari-sanchez-selected-for-lclds-2020-pathfinder-program-301005287.html

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs


© PRNewswire 2020
