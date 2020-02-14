Goulston & Storrs : Attorney Yareni (Yari) Sanchez Selected for LCLD's 2020 Pathfinder Program

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Yari Sanchez has been selected for the 2020 Pathfinder Program of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). The program provides diverse, high-performing, early-career attorneys with critical career development strategies for building leadership skills and professional networks.

Sanchez is a real estate attorney at Goulston & Storrs, where she focuses her practice on development and zoning matters, as well as transactional matters including acquisitions, sales and financing. She represents clients in the development of mixed-use, office, retail, institutional, and multi-family residential projects across the United States, and has specific expertise in complex local zoning issues in Boston, Cambridge and Somerville. Outside of work, Sanchez is the Associate Board Co-Chair of Summer Search Boston, which supports students from low-income backgrounds through experiential learning.

"We are excited that Yari has been chosen for this year's Pathfinder program," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director at Goulston & Storrs. "She is a talented attorney with impressive leadership potential, and we are thrilled that she will be participating in this outstanding professional development program. We look forward to the ideas and learning that she brings back to her practice and our ongoing diversity efforts."

The LCLD Pathfinder Program offers participants intensive in-person meetings, online experiential learning and opportunities to network in small group gatherings with their peers, LCLD Fellows and industry leaders from law firms and corporations.

Sanchez received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2015 and her B.A. from Columbia University in 2009.

LCLD is a national organization made up of more than 320 corporate chief legal officers and law firm managing partners who have dedicated themselves to creating a truly diverse U.S. legal profession. LCLD's action programs are designed to attract, inspire and nurture the talent in society and within its member organizations, thereby helping a new and more diverse generation of attorneys ascend to positions of leadership. For information, visit www.lcldnet.org .

