Gour Medical : 2019 07/08 WEEDLEY CARE

WEEDLEY CARE, A NEW LINE OF CARE AND HYGIENE PRODUCTS BASED ON HEMP SEEDS OIL FOR PETS

Paris, France - July 8, 2019 - GOUR MEDICAL (FR0013371507 - MLGML / Eligible PEA-SME), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions, announces today the launch in the second half of 2019 of a new line of care and hygiene products based on hemp seeds oil for pets.

WEEDLEY CARE: AN INNOVATIVE LINE TO COMPLETE WEEDLEY SOLUTIONS BASED ON CANNABIDIOL FULL SPECTRUM

Made in France and resulting from organic farming, this new range will complete the premium solutions based on full spectrum cannabidiol launched in May. Devoid of any psychoactive effect, not containing THC, this new range is in compliance with the French regulations in force.

Gluten-free, lactose-free, highly balanced in Omega 3 and Omega 6, the oil extracted from hemp seeds has many antiseptic, healing, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. At once nourishing and dry, it is therefore very used in cosmetics. Decongestant and restorative, it is particularly recommended for skin problems, such as dermatitis, eczema, because it promotes microcirculation, and the production of healthy cells. Available in the form of shampoos, lotions for sensitive parts (eyes, ears), and sprays, the range will be marketed on www.weedley.net and will meet a premium quality standard.

Serge GOLDNER, Chairman and CEO of GOUR MEDICAL, comments: 'After the launch of our first range of premium solutions based on full spectrum cannabidiol for the pet, the marketing of oil-based solutions hemp seeds will allow us to complete our offer and to value the expertise and the very unique positioning of GOUR MEDICAL and of our teams on therapeutic hemp. '

RECOGNITION BY FRENCH HEALTH AUTHORITIES OF THE POTENTIAL INTEREST OF THERAPEUTIC CANNABIS

Mandated by ANSM (National Agency for Drug Safety), the Committee of Experts revealed, last June, the legal framework and the precise modalities of the experimentation of cannabis (cannabidiol and THC) for human therapeutic purposes. The test phase will start at the beginning of 2020. Therapeutic indications are refractory neuropathic pain, some forms of severe and drug-resistant epilepsy, supportive care in oncology in palliative situations, painful spasticity of multiple sclerosis, and some pathologies of the central nervous system.

This decision is a real breakthrough for French patients, France catching up in this area compared to many countries; it is also a new indication of the value of therapeutic cannabis for animals, already recognized in many countries including the USA, Germany and many others.

Next appointment:

Tuesday, July 9, 2019: H1 2019 Activity Report (after market)

Information Meeting at 6:00 PM - 24 rue de Mogador - 75009 PARIS

Find all the information about Gour Medical and Weedley:

http://www.gour-medical.com

https://www.weedley.net

About Gour Medical

GOUR MEDICAL is a company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative veterinary solutions for the management of the main pathologies of pets. Its unique positioning is based in particular on the use of natural products based on hemp extracts and the Company is today the only European player in the publicly traded veterinary industry in this segment. Full Spectrum, devoid of psychoactive effects, WEEDLEY, its first range of premium solutions, increases the effectiveness of cannabidiol thanks to the effect of entourage.

GOUR MEDICAL shares are eligible for the PEA-SME scheme under the code ISIN FR0013371507 (MLMGL).

Contacts

GOUR MEDICAL



Serge Goldner

CEO GOUR MEDICAL

contact@gour-medical.com

Loïc MAUREL

Tél. : +33 786 449 642

loicmaurel@lisco-health.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

CIIB - Edouard de MAISSIN

Tél. : +33 683 485 567

gour-medical@ciib.fr