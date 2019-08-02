Gourdie Joins Dalrada Board of Directors

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) recently announced the appointment of noted businesswoman and successful entrepreneur, Pauline Gourdie, to its Board of Directors.

Holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University, Gourdie brings to Dalrada an extensive knowledge of supply chain management, customer account and relationship management, and recruitment and development.

Gourdie possesses over 20 years of experience managing individuals and teams, and was instrumental in the implementation of fulfilment and manufacturing centers for IBM and Lenovo in the United States, United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, and China.

Gourdie's international experience with IBM included her overseeing start-up operations for IBM's fulfilment center in China and serving as Business Process lead for Europe during the IBM/Lenovo IT segmentation and subsequent separation. Working with Lenovo, Gourdie continued her post as senior lead role in restructuring projects, working closely with WW Real Estate to establish new fulfilment centers in Slovakia, Poland, and Scotland, while also serving as the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) representative in the global steering group.

Throughout her career, Gourdie has been exposed to many facets in international business and has harnessed a great understanding of people and culture. Her aim has always been to provide flexible and adaptable solutions for organizations to drive growth in dynamic environments.

In 2009, Gourdie took a step away from the corporate world to afford more time with young family and established herself as a business consultant, servicing clients with process development as well as operational and planning needs in Europe and the U.S. Having a keen interest in people and culture, Gourdie increasingly became involved in client projects relating to Human Resource Management.

In 2016, Gourdie established CSL Staffing, a boutique general staffing service, providing staffing solutions for businesses in the San Diego and greater Southern California areas. Gourdie's key commitment to clients is to provide nothing but superior customer service, and to allow employees the opportunity to feel value in everything they do. CSL Staffing realized operational profit in its first year of business and growth has continued year on year.

"Dalrada is poised for great things and I look forward to working with each subsidiary partner to help expansion efforts, reduce cost, and increase profitability," Gourdie said.

"Pauline's unique skill set will be a major asset to the growth of Dalrada," according to Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada Financial. "We're glad she joined the team and we look forward to her contributions," he added.

With her proven track record of delivering key projects on time and within budget, Gourdie has risen to face challenges throughout her career and looks forward to doing the same while serving on the Dalrada Board of Directors.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation financial, manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-877-325-7232.

