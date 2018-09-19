Gov. Jerry Brown Makes Plant-Based Meals the Law in California Hospitals

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine—a nonprofit with
12,000 doctor members—applauds California Gov. Jerry Brown for signing
into law a
landmark bill that guarantees patients a healthful plant-based
option at every meal. Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) authored Senate
Bill 1138, which was co-sponsored by the Physicians Committee for
Responsible Medicine and Social Compassion in Legislation.
“Whether to protect animals, our climate or our health, those of us who
choose to eat a vegan diet can celebrate today with Gov. Brown’s signing
of SB 1138,” says Sen. Skinner. “SB 1138 ensures that people in
hospitals, healthcare facilities, or prison have access to plant-based
meals.”
SB 1138 will require licensed California health care facilities and
state prisons to make available plant-based meal options containing no
animal products or by-products, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, or
eggs.
“Thanks to Sen. Nancy Skinner and Gov. Jerry Brown for passing this
historic law that will provide plant-based options to hospital patients
looking to fight heart disease, diabetes, and obesity—or who simply want
a more healthful meal,” says Physicians Committee president Neal
Barnard, M.D., F.A.C.C. “Now, it’s time for California hospitals to
start putting into practice the plant-based meals recommended by the
American Medical Association and the American College of Cardiology.”
In June 2017, the American Medical Association passed a Healthy
Food Options in Hospitals resolution that calls on U.S. hospitals to
improve the health of patients, staff, and visitors by providing
plant-based meals. The American College of Cardiology made the same
recommendation in Planting
a Seed: Heart-Healthy Food Recommendations for Hospitals.
The Physicians Committee’s Healthy
Food in Health Care web page provides quantity plant-based recipes,
tips for implementing plant-based meals, and case studies of hospitals
championing healthy food.
St.
Joseph Health System in Sonoma County, Calif., reports, “Vegetarian
entrées cost about 50 percent less than meat entrées.” The hospital
projects saving $5,000 a year by serving more meat-free meals.
Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is
a nonprofit health organization of 12, 000 physicians who promote preventive
medicine, conduct clinical research, and encourages higher standards for
ethics and effectiveness in research.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180919005459/en/