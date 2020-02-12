Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell Unveil New Brand for State of Oklahoma

Volunteer team spent nine months creating new brand

Today, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell unveiled a new brand for the State of Oklahoma during a program at the Oklahoma City Thunder Headquarters.

“As Secretary of Tourism and Branding, Lt. Governor Pinnell has traveled to communities across Oklahoma and personally experienced everything our state has to offer,” said Gov. Stitt. “His passion for our state and people is evident, and he charged full steam ahead to pull together creatives from all over the state to form and launch this new brand for Oklahoma.”

The brand is a result of nine months of work by a volunteer committee consisting of more than 140 creatives, called OklaX.

“Last summer I invited Oklahoma’s brightest creatives, marketing experts, communications professionals, videographers and photographers to join me in creating a new brand for Oklahoma,” said Lt. Gov. Pinnell, “Their task was to develop a cohesive brand for Oklahoma that best represents our heritage, our booming industry, our beautiful vistas, and most importantly, our people. The vision behind this effort is to position Oklahoma as a top-tier destination for visitors, businesses, talent and citizens.”

The unveiling of the brand was via a video created by the volunteer team. The logo design is inspired by Oklahoma’s heritage. The shapes and colors reflect the earth, sky, water, agriculture and forest. A white star in the middle of the brand is a powerful symbol of America and the original flag of the state. The chevrons outlining the star acknowledge Oklahoma’s military. All the elements form a circle and direct energy inward, highlighting Oklahoma as a hub at the center of America.

The tagline “Imagine that” conveys the idea behind the Oklahoma brand: a state that surprised people by defying expectations, providing countless opportunities and inviting audiences to dream of their own personal potential.

“When it was all said and done, this team has donated countless valuable hours of their time to lead us to this historic moment,” said Pinnell.

Over the next few months, the rollout will continue as highway signs, tourism efforts, agency websites, and communications begin to implement the brand.

“Today marks the beginning of a transformation,” said Pinnell. “The transformation of Oklahoma’s image.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005694/en/