Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell Unveil New Brand for State of Oklahoma

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 03:01pm EST

Volunteer team spent nine months creating new brand

Today, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell unveiled a new brand for the State of Oklahoma during a program at the Oklahoma City Thunder Headquarters.

“As Secretary of Tourism and Branding, Lt. Governor Pinnell has traveled to communities across Oklahoma and personally experienced everything our state has to offer,” said Gov. Stitt. “His passion for our state and people is evident, and he charged full steam ahead to pull together creatives from all over the state to form and launch this new brand for Oklahoma.”

The brand is a result of nine months of work by a volunteer committee consisting of more than 140 creatives, called OklaX.

“Last summer I invited Oklahoma’s brightest creatives, marketing experts, communications professionals, videographers and photographers to join me in creating a new brand for Oklahoma,” said Lt. Gov. Pinnell, “Their task was to develop a cohesive brand for Oklahoma that best represents our heritage, our booming industry, our beautiful vistas, and most importantly, our people. The vision behind this effort is to position Oklahoma as a top-tier destination for visitors, businesses, talent and citizens.”

The unveiling of the brand was via a video created by the volunteer team. The logo design is inspired by Oklahoma’s heritage. The shapes and colors reflect the earth, sky, water, agriculture and forest. A white star in the middle of the brand is a powerful symbol of America and the original flag of the state. The chevrons outlining the star acknowledge Oklahoma’s military. All the elements form a circle and direct energy inward, highlighting Oklahoma as a hub at the center of America.

The tagline “Imagine that” conveys the idea behind the Oklahoma brand: a state that surprised people by defying expectations, providing countless opportunities and inviting audiences to dream of their own personal potential.

“When it was all said and done, this team has donated countless valuable hours of their time to lead us to this historic moment,” said Pinnell.

Over the next few months, the rollout will continue as highway signs, tourism efforts, agency websites, and communications begin to implement the brand.

“Today marks the beginning of a transformation,” said Pinnell. “The transformation of Oklahoma’s image.”


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pPRGX GLOBAL : Global Source-to-Pay Leader PRGX Announces PRGXchange™ Europe Thought Leadership Conference in London
AQ
03:09pOil rises over 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
RE
03:09pNASA : TV Coverage Set for Feb. 14 Cygnus Launch to Space Station
PR
03:04pU.S. House Small Business Committee Holds Hearing on ESOPs
PR
03:03pMobile World Congress called off over coronavirus fears
RE
03:03pSTWC. HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pCanadian court orders major agriculture firms to hand over documents in antitrust probe
RE
03:02pCLOUD PATHFINDER CONSULTING : 's CEO Joins the Board of Merivis to Help Veterans Find Good Jobs as Salesforce Administrators
PR
03:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : CFO to speak at Barclays 2020 Industrial Select Conference
PR
03:01pGov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell Unveil New Brand for State of Oklahoma
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group