Gov. Ricketts Proclaims June as 'Renewable Fuels Month' in Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts (podium) holds up the official proclamation for Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska.

LINCOLN - Today, at an afternoon press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts officially designated June 2020 as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska. The Governor also highlighted three great reasons to use ethanol fuels when filling up a car or truck. Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, it cleans up the environment by reducing carbon emissions, and it creates opportunities for Nebraska's farmers and ranchers.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter joined the Governor today to celebrate Renewable Fuels Month. He spoke about the University's partnership with Green Plains to manufacture hand sanitizers for local businesses, schools, and non-profits in Nebraska communities.

Green Plains President, CEO, and Director Todd Becker also attended the briefing to talk about his company's program to provide industrial ethanol from its plant in York for use in hand sanitizers. Additionally, Nebraska Soybean Board Executive Director Scott Ritzman took part in the press event. He highlighted the economic importance of biodiesels, and the use of soybean oils to produce them.

Gov. Ricketts: Test Nebraska

We continue to encourage people to take the TestNebraska.com assessment.

Everyone is now eligible for testing across Nebraska, with the exception of Douglas County. We've added 15-35 year olds to the priority groups for testing in Douglas County. We expect all of Douglas County to be eligible for testing in the near future.

Next week, Test Nebraska will be in the following communities: Chadron, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Burwell, Kearney, Norfolk, O'Neill, Valentine, Columbus, York, Lincoln, Falls City, Bellevue, and Omaha.

