Government Approved Disinfectant Anti-3 Now Available for Home and Office

04/21/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Woodbury, New York, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anti-3 Protect Series, LLC., a U.S. based manufacturer and distributor of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved disinfectants for home and business, today announced an expansion of its direct to consumer sale and distribution of products from its manufacturing facilities.   

Founded in 2015, Anti-3 Protect Series, has an established record of providing high quality, EPA approved, disinfectants to professional sports franchises and businesses across the New York area and the United States. 

“Due to the growing, and understandable concerns about Coronavirus, demand for high quality, safe and effective disinfectants for residences and commercial properties, we decided to immediately expand the manufacturing and distribution of Anti-3 products from our U.S. manufacturing facilities,” stated Dean Spinato CEO and co-founder. 

Spinato, a successful long-time business entrepreneur and native of Long Island, New York, said that Anti-3 Protect Series products are only going to be available direct to consumers from its website www.anti3protectseries.com. This is to ensure the “fastest and safest delivery right to the consumer’s door.”   All Anti-3 products are shipped directly via UPS from its U.S. distribution facility.

Under strict EPA approval guidelines, Anti-3 Protect Series products, which kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, are currently limited for immediate distribution to residences and business in thirty two states, which in addition to New York and Connecticut, includes: AL, AZ, AK, AR, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NV, NM, NC, ND, OH, RI, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI, WY

ABOUT US: Founded in 2015, Anti3 Protect Series was formulated to be the ultimate protection against a wide spectrum of virulent microorganisms, including COVID-19 Coronavirus, MRSA, Influenza A, SARS and Norovirus. Anti3 products are used in sports arenas around the country. For more information about Anti-3 Protect Series and its CEO Dean Spinato, please visit our website at www.anti3protectseries.com

Attachment 

Gary Koops
Anti3 Protect Series
917-225-6180
garykoops@gmail.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
