Government Bond Yields Continue to Drop -- Update

By Matt Wirz and Daniel Kruger

Government bond yields around the world fell to fresh lows on Wednesday after interest-rate cuts by three central banks exacerbated investors' fears of slowing economic growth.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, plumbed new depths after central banks in Thailand, India and New Zealand reduced rates more than investors expected. Concerns also mounted after Germany reported lower-than-anticipated industrial production for June.

The developments added to existing worries that heightened trade frictions between the U.S. and China will further slow already-sluggish global economic activity. In recent trading, the yield of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 1.635%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 1.740% Tuesday.

Government bond yields touched record lows as concerns about the risks of a global slowdown intensified. The yield on Australian 10-year government debt settled below 1% for the first time, while the yield on German 10-year bunds reached negative 0.6%.

"It's a race to the bottom around the world," said Joachim Fels, an economist at Pacific Investment Management Co., which manages about $1.8 trillion. "Central banks are falling over themselves to cut rates."

It is not completely clear what investors should take away from falling yields, analysts said. While typically a sign of a worsening economic outlook, many investors and economists still don't expect a recession in the near future. Low yields can even support growth by reducing borrowing costs for businesses and consumers.

Yet in a cautionary sign to investors, the yield on three-month Treasurys exceeded the yield on the 10-year note by the widest margin since April 2007. Investors watch the dispersion between shorter- and longer-term yields closely because shorter-term yields tend to exceed longer-term ones ahead of recessions, a phenomenon known as an inverted yield curve.

One measure of investors' expectations for average annual inflation over the next 10 years -- known as the 10-year break-even rate -- fell to 1.6% Wednesday from about 1.8% a week ago, according to Tradeweb.

Some analysts said central banks around the globe are reducing rates partly in an effort to weaken their currencies, a move that could support their economies by making their exports cheaper. Such actions could lead to a stronger dollar and put more pressure on the Fed to cut rates.

The Fed reduced interest rates by a quarter percentage point last month -- the first reduction since 2008 -- in what Chairman Jerome Powell called a precautionary move rather than a response to actual economic weakness. But expectations have climbed sharply in recent days for the Fed to increase its pace of cuts.

Federal-funds futures, used by investors to bet on central bank policy, Wednesday showed a 60% chance that the Fed will lower rates by at least 0.75 percentage point by the end of the year, up from 8% a week ago. Investors see a one-in-three probability of a half-point cut at the Fed's September meeting, up from 2% a week ago, according to CME Group.

"The Fed's got a lot of work ahead of it to out-dove the market," said Robert Waldner, chief strategist and head of macro research for Invesco Fixed Income. "The market is expecting the Fed to reorient itself and if it doesn't deliver it will be quite negative for risky assets."

The bond rally is prompting some of the world's largest investors to seriously consider the likelihood of U.S. bonds joining the trillions of dollars in global debt carrying negative yields.

The rally is likely to continue, driven by increased demand for savings by the aging population in developed markets, slowing economic activity in the U.S. and easing monetary policy by central banks around the world, Mr. Fels said. Government bond rates have been negative in Japan and Germany off and on since 2016.

"I think this is an inflection point," he said.

Sam Goldfarb contributed to this article.

