Government Bond Yields Fall To New Multiyear Lows

By Daniel Kruger

Investors around the world flocked to the safety of government bonds, dragging yields to 20-month lows after a Trump administration plan to raise tariffs on Mexico boosted concerns that trade tensions would curtail global growth.

Yields, which fall when bond prices rise, dropped after President Trump said on Twitter on Thursday that he intends to impose new tariffs on Mexico if the country fails to help restrict the flow of immigrants into the U.S.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note -- widely used in setting borrowing costs for consumers and businesses world-wide -- hit its lowest closing level since September 2017, settling at 2.139% from 2.227% Thursday. The bond also has posed its biggest one-month decline -- 0.367 percentage point -- since January 2015.

The two-year Treasury yield, which often moves with expectations for Federal Reserve policy, fell to 1.937% from 2.073% Thursday. It notched its largest monthly decline -- 0.331 percentage point -- since November 2008.

The yield on the German 10-year bund fell to minus 0.201%, an all-time low. Dutch 10-year government bond yields turned negative for the first time since September 2016, at minus 0.01%.

Yields on Treasury notes maturing from two- to five years fell below 2%, more than a quarter of a percentage point lower than the Fed's benchmark lending rate. Some analysts said this is a sign that investors expect policy makers could reduce interest rates more than once this year to arrest the effects of tightening financial conditions and worsening sentiment. Prices in the futures market show investors are betting there is a roughly 60% chance that the Fed is likely to cut rates twice this year.

The tariffs, proposed to start on June 10, would apply to all imports from Mexico, hitting sectors that previously had little exposure to the administration's aggressive trade initiatives, including importers of autos, crude oil and fruits and vegetables.

Tariffs are paid by importers, who typically pass on the additional cost to consumers. Investors are divided whether consumers will continue to buy these goods at higher prices, leading to faster inflation, or whether higher prices will lead them to purchase fewer nonessential items.

Consumers' responses are important because rising inflation poses a threat to the value of bonds fixed interest and principal payments, while slower economic activity often leads to greater demand for safe assets such as government bonds.

"It's going to hurt global growth -- the U.S. isn't going into a recession but it's going to slow down," said Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities. "We're really putting the Fed in a bind because it's clear they don't want to ease."

Mr. Brenner said the 10-year Treasury yields could fall below 2% as soon as next week. "This is a fast-moving thing," he said.

As worries about slower growth intensified, the 10-year yield Friday fell further below the yield on the three-month Treasury bill. Investors watch the gap between yields on short- and longer-term Treasurys -- called the yield curve -- because shorter-term yields tend to exceed longer-term ones before recessions.

This phenomenon, known as an inverted yield curve, reached its widest gap since August 2007.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com