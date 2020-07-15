Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government Dietary Guidelines Reaffirm Beef's Important Role in a Healthy Diet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Date: 7/15/2020

Title: Government Dietary Guidelines Reaffirm Beef's Important Role in a Healthy Diet

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) today thanked the members of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC) for recognizing beef's role in a healthy lifestyle, including the essential role of beef's nutrients at every life stage. The DGAC released recommendations to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs), the cornerstone of all federal nutrition policy.

The beef community has made it a priority to protect the scientific credibility of Dietary Guidelines and promote accurate information about the nutritional advantages of beef as part of a balanced diet. NCBA, in its roles as both a contractor to the Beef Checkoff and as a member-driven policy association, submitted 21 sets of written comments, provided oral comments, and attended public meetings to ensure beef's role in a healthy diet is recognized.

'Cattle and beef producers appreciate the evidence-based recommendations of the DGAC. We believe beef is a wholesome, nutritious food that plays an important role in a healthy diet and we are supportive of many of the committee's findings,' said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall. 'NCBA and its members have made this work a priority for more than two years, and we're pleased that the report reinforces the strong science which supports beef's nutritional value in a healthy diet.'

Woodall noted that the recommendations shared in the report mirror many of the recommendations related to red meat which were included in the 2015-2020 DGAs. In fact, the amount of meat recommended for healthy diets in the current report is the same as the 2015 DGAs. He also pointed to current DGAC report findings that suggest many Americans would benefit from getting more nutrients like protein, iron and choline, which are readily available in beef.

'This report also demonstrates that women of child-bearing age, adolescent boys and girls and older Americans are especially vulnerable to not getting enough of the nutrients found in beef, which further demonstrates beef's valuable role in the diet,' said Woodall.

While the DGAC report is influential in the development of the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, Secretaries Perdue and Azar are now tasked with reviewing the DGAC recommendations before finalizing the 2020 Guidelines. The public comment period for the report is open now until Aug. 13, 2020. NCBA will be calling on its producer members to provide comments and looks forward to continued engagement as the Secretaries of USDA and HHS work to finalize the guidelines.

Disclaimer

National Cattlemen's Beef Association of United States published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 19:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:36pUNITED STATES NAVY : USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Freedom of Navigation Operation in South China Sea
PU
03:31pWEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS : Reduced exposure, early detection key in treatment of black lung disease
PU
03:26pNMA NATIONAL MINING ASSOCIATION : NEPA Reform Provides a Critical Step Forward to Address Permitting Inefficiencies
PU
03:22pCBS Television Studios signs first of its kind content deal with NAACP
RE
03:17pUBS WILL NO LONGER BE ABLE TO CONTEST CLIENT DATA SENT TO FRANCE TAX AUTHORITIES : Swiss court
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pGovernment Dietary Guidelines Reaffirm Beef's Important Role in a Healthy Diet
PU
03:16pAGA AMERICAN GAS ASSOCIATION : New NEPA Helps U.S. Continue to Build World-Class Natural Gas Infrastructure
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pU.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions on individuals, entities tied to Putin ally
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: Oticon Focus on People Awards Now Open
3SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. : SALEM MEDIA : Host Appointed by President Trump
4ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend
5Burden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Machine Translation Market 2020-2024 | Globalizati..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group