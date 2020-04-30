Log in
Government Supports Samoa Export Awards 2020

04/30/2020 | 07:44pm EDT

(MCIL); The Government is committed in supporting the efforts and initiatives to boost our exports as they greatly contribute to the development of the local economy.

Through the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour the Government has approved financial support of $10,000.00 for the Samoa Association of Manufacturers and Exporters - SAME to assist with preparations of their Export Awards 2020.

The Minister for Commerce, Industry and Labour - Hon. Lautafi Fio Selafi Purcell presented the Government's contribution to Tagaloa Eddie Wilson, the President for SAME.

The Samoa Export Awards 2020 was launched in February 2020 with the following main objectives:
 Provide recognition and reward for excellence in exporting;
 Encourage and stimulate exporting activity;
 Build greater understanding of what is required to succeed in exporting;
 Build partnerships between Government and Private Sector to support export growth;
 Encourage Innovation amongst manufacturers, exporters and services providers.

The following are the nine (9) Award Categories that exporters can apply under:
 Best Agriculture and Fisheries Export Award
 Best Creative Industry Exporter Award
 Best Emerging Exporter Award
 Best Export Support Services Award
 Best Female Exporter Award
 Best in Innovation Award
 Best Value Added Award
 Excellence in Export Marketing Award and
 Overall Exporter of the Year Award

Due to the current State of Emergency, the due date for applications has been extended to 29th May 2020 and the application form is still available from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Labour office or website at www.mcil.gov.ws. For any further assistance on the application form/process the Industry Development and Investment Promotion division of the Ministry can be contacted via telephone numbers 20441 or 28096.

May 1, 2020

Disclaimer

Government of Samoa published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 23:43:05 UTC
