Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers, Drivers of 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2019 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 18th year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are 22 individuals and three teams who are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.

Featured in Government Technology’s April/May issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes state, county and city chief information officers, as well as a presidential hopeful, academic scholar, law enforcement officer and more, all striving to improve services and quality of life across the country. See the full list of winners below.

“This year’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers represent a cohort of leaders whose commitment to improving government is truly impressive,” said Noelle Knell, editor of Government Technology magazine. “We’re proud to honor their accomplishments and look forward to what they do next.”

Glenn Angstadt, Former CIO, Chester County, Pa.

Ginger Armbruster, Chief Privacy Officer, Seattle

Darrin Atteberry, City Manager, Fort Collins, Colo.

Erik Avakian, Chief Information Security Officer, Pennsylvania

Eric Boyette, Secretary and CIO, North Carolina

Geoff Brown, Chief Information Security Officer, New York City

Pete Buttigieg, Mayor, South Bend, Ind.

Clay Campbell, Administrative Supervisor, Downers Grove Sanitary District, Ill.

Johanna Clyborne, Former CIO, Minnesota

Nick Crossley, Director, Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Hamilton County, Ohio

Danielle DuMerer, CIO, Chicago

Tim Dupuis, CIO, Alameda County, Calif.

Tyler Kleykamp, Chief Data Officer, Connecticut

Jonathan Lewin, Chief, Bureau of Technical Services, Chicago Police Department

Doug McCollough, CIO, Dublin, Ohio

Safiya U. Noble, Associate Professor, University of California, Los Angeles

Sree Pulapaka, CIO and Vice President, San Antonio Water System

Brooks Rainwater, Senior Executive and Director, Center for City Solutions, National League of Cities

Robert Samson, CIO, New York

Angela Siefer, Executive Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance

James Taylor, CEO, Florida Technology Council

Ed Toner, CIO, Nebraska

Team Civilla

Michael Brennan

Samuel Brennan

Rachael Carson

Gaby Dorantes

Scott Everett

Rachel Rosenbaum

Adam Selzer

Lena Selzer

Alan Williams

Team LA County HR

Lisa M. Garrett, Director of Personnel

Murtaza Masood, Assistant Director

Roozan Zarifian, CIO

Team Responder

Bryce Stirton, Co-founder and President

Dennis Weiner, Co-founder

Nathanial Wish, Co-founder

Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual award program has recognized more than 450 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve citizen services and transform internal operations.

