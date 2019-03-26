Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers, Drivers of 2019
0
03/26/2019 | 12:01pm EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2019 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 18th year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are 22 individuals and three teams who are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.
Featured in Government Technology’s April/May issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes state, county and city chief information officers, as well as a presidential hopeful, academic scholar, law enforcement officer and more, all striving to improve services and quality of life across the country. See the full list of winners below.
“This year’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers represent a cohort of leaders whose commitment to improving government is truly impressive,” said Noelle Knell, editor of Government Technology magazine. “We’re proud to honor their accomplishments and look forward to what they do next.”
Government Technology’s 2019 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers:
Glenn Angstadt, Former CIO, Chester County, Pa. Ginger Armbruster, Chief Privacy Officer, Seattle Darrin Atteberry, City Manager, Fort Collins, Colo. Erik Avakian, Chief Information Security Officer, Pennsylvania Eric Boyette, Secretary and CIO, North Carolina Geoff Brown, Chief Information Security Officer, New York City Pete Buttigieg, Mayor, South Bend, Ind. Clay Campbell, Administrative Supervisor, Downers Grove Sanitary District, Ill. Johanna Clyborne, Former CIO, Minnesota Nick Crossley, Director, Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Hamilton County, Ohio Danielle DuMerer, CIO, Chicago Tim Dupuis, CIO, Alameda County, Calif. Tyler Kleykamp, Chief Data Officer, Connecticut Jonathan Lewin, Chief, Bureau of Technical Services, Chicago Police Department Doug McCollough, CIO, Dublin, Ohio Safiya U. Noble, Associate Professor, University of California, Los Angeles Sree Pulapaka, CIO and Vice President, San Antonio Water System Brooks Rainwater, Senior Executive and Director, Center for City Solutions, National League of Cities Robert Samson, CIO, New York Angela Siefer, Executive Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance James Taylor, CEO, Florida Technology Council Ed Toner, CIO, Nebraska
Team Civilla Michael Brennan Samuel Brennan Rachael Carson Gaby Dorantes Scott Everett Rachel Rosenbaum Adam Selzer Lena Selzer Alan Williams
Team LA County HR Lisa M. Garrett, Director of Personnel Murtaza Masood, Assistant Director Roozan Zarifian, CIO
Team Responder Bryce Stirton, Co-founder and President Dennis Weiner, Co-founder Nathanial Wish, Co-founder
Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual award program has recognized more than 450 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve citizen services and transform internal operations.
About Government Technology |www.govtech.com Government Technology is about solving problems in state and local government through the smart use of technology. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.