Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers, Drivers of 2019

03/26/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2019 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 18th year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are 22 individuals and three teams who are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.

Featured in Government Technology’s April/May issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes state, county and city chief information officers, as well as a presidential hopeful, academic scholar, law enforcement officer and more, all striving to improve services and quality of life across the country. See the full list of winners below.

“This year’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers represent a cohort of leaders whose commitment to improving government is truly impressive,” said Noelle Knell, editor of Government Technology magazine. “We’re proud to honor their accomplishments and look forward to what they do next.”

Read the winners’ stories here.

Government Technology’s 2019 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers:

Glenn Angstadt, Former CIO, Chester County, Pa.
Ginger Armbruster, Chief Privacy Officer, Seattle
Darrin Atteberry, City Manager, Fort Collins, Colo.
Erik Avakian, Chief Information Security Officer, Pennsylvania
Eric Boyette, Secretary and CIO, North Carolina
Geoff Brown, Chief Information Security Officer, New York City
Pete Buttigieg, Mayor, South Bend, Ind.
Clay Campbell, Administrative Supervisor, Downers Grove Sanitary District, Ill.
Johanna Clyborne, Former CIO, Minnesota
Nick Crossley, Director, Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Hamilton County, Ohio
Danielle DuMerer, CIO, Chicago
Tim Dupuis, CIO, Alameda County, Calif.
Tyler Kleykamp, Chief Data Officer, Connecticut
Jonathan Lewin, Chief, Bureau of Technical Services, Chicago Police Department
Doug McCollough, CIO, Dublin, Ohio
Safiya U. Noble, Associate Professor, University of California, Los Angeles
Sree Pulapaka, CIO and Vice President, San Antonio Water System
Brooks Rainwater, Senior Executive and Director, Center for City Solutions, National League of Cities
Robert Samson, CIO, New York
Angela Siefer, Executive Director, National Digital Inclusion Alliance
James Taylor, CEO, Florida Technology Council
Ed Toner, CIO, Nebraska

Team Civilla
Michael Brennan
Samuel Brennan
Rachael Carson
Gaby Dorantes
Scott Everett
Rachel Rosenbaum
Adam Selzer 
Lena Selzer
Alan Williams

Team LA County HR
Lisa M. Garrett, Director of Personnel
Murtaza Masood, Assistant Director
Roozan Zarifian, CIO

Team Responder
Bryce Stirton, Co-founder and President
Dennis Weiner, Co-founder
Nathanial Wish, Co-founder

Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual award program has recognized more than 450 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve citizen services and transform internal operations.

About Government Technology | www.govtech.com
Government Technology is about solving problems in state and local government through the smart use of technology. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.

Media Contact:
Lauren Harrison
lharrison@govtech.com
916-932-1318

GovTech.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
