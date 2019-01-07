Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Government Trends: Payment Made Easy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 10:49pm EST

Not so long ago, opening your mail to discover a notice to renew your driver's license or car registration was tantamount to receiving bad news. Standing in line at the DMV or Secretary of State's office was one of the most dreaded and reviled experiences in the lives of many Americans. Within the past five or 10 years, however, agencies at every level of government have acknowledged these complaints and taken steps to ease the ordinary citizen's pain.

Across many sectors and touchpoints, the government is eliminating inefficiency, reducing time commitments and making life easier for members of the public. At the center of this shift is digital payments technology.

How Digital Payments Are Making Things Easier for Governments and the Citizens They Serve

Anyone who has ever been to the DMV for a simple auto registration renewal can tell you that being there in person - and waiting in line for hours to complete an extremely straightforward process - feels highly unnecessary. The same can be said for other in-person experiences involving government departments, bureaus, and systems, such as registering to vote, filing one's taxes, or changing one's legal name. It wasn't until the government started embracing digital payments that things really started to change.

Today, there are still some government services you can only access by going to a government building, waiting in line, and speaking to someone in person. However, these touchpoints are starting to become the exception rather than the rule.

Take the example of renewing your car's registration in person at the DMV office. Every year, you need to pay to renew your license plate. This process usually costs between $100 and $200. In the past, this simple renewal and payment would also probably have cost you an hour or two in line at your nearest DMV office. Today, most states allow you to go to your Secretary of State website, input your name, driver's license number, and license plate number, then pay for your registration right there online.

There might be a small convenience fee associated with the online transaction, but to citizens, that fee is well worth avoiding a physical trip, a long line, and the irritation of coordinating transport and time off to arrange a visit to their local office. Best of all, the interface is familiar and easy to use, modeled after online payment methods that have been the norm for years on eCommerce sites.

Digital payment technology has made a positive impact on multiple touchpoints that citizens have with their government. Paying taxes online, for instance, is far easier at this point than printing out a tax return, writing a check, and mailing both to the IRS.

Citizens can now submit payments digitally directly to the government for a wide range of non-tax expenses, too, such as VA medical care copayments, merchant mariner user fees, or non-tax-related debt. Online portals even make it easy to direct your online payments to the proper agencies whether you are trying to buy a National Park pass or figuring out how to pay the right agency for an FOIA request.

Conclusion

Embracing digital payments technology has allowed the government to streamline processes that used to be complicated at best and maddening at worst. Because state and national government offices are so large and multi-faceted, it can be difficult for citizens to find and access the services they need or figure out how to accomplish even the simplest task. Efficient and easy-to-use online payment methods have changed the game by closing the gap between governments and their citizens.

At JetPay, we offer integrated payment solutions customized for government. As a single provider of payment services for all departments for all payment channels, we can help improve the user experience for both your constituents and your contract management personnel. Our dedicated implementation teams specialize in government service agencies and understand the complexity of integrations and requirements for onboarding efficiently. Most importantly, we are an industry leader offering proven stability and security. Learn more about JetPay and how partner with government agencies to making their operations more efficient.

Disclaimer

JetPay Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 03:48:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:49pCDL : Announcement on Changes in Subsidiary Companies
PU
11:49pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : Key 2019 Dates
PU
11:49pZHEJIANG UNIVERSITY : Defining a New Era for International Education
BU
11:41pSamsung Elec says weak chip demand pushed fourth quarter profit well below market estimates
RE
11:40pSamsung Elec says weak chip demand pushed fourth quarter profit well below market estimates
RE
11:39pSUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS : 2019-2021 Procurement Agreement in relation to purchase of valves
PU
11:38pGlobal Potash Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for Potassium Chloride to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
11:37pSecurity key to industrial internet of things rollout
AQ
11:37pShanghai plant shows Tesla's ambition
AQ
11:37pSustainability solutions growing on trees
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
2DOLLAR TREE : Activist Starboard seeks Dollar Tree board changes, disposal
3BANCA CARIGE SPA : BANCA CARIGE : Italy offers state-backed options to shore up Carige
4Asian shares propped up by hopes for Sino-US trade deal, cautious Fed
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : to invest additional $2 billion in WeWork - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.