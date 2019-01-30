Government Updates Timing for Data Releases Delayed by Shutdown

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Census Bureau published an updated calendar Wednesday for some of its economic-data reports that were halted during the partial government shutdown, and it canceled other scheduled releases.

Among the reports rescheduled:

*Data on November new-home sales, originally scheduled for release on Dec. 27, will be published Thursday, Jan. 31.

*The reports on November construction spending and wholesale trade, originally scheduled for early January, will be published on Feb. 1.

*The report on November factory orders, originally scheduled for Jan. 7, will be released on Feb. 4.

*The report on November international trade, originally scheduled for Jan. 8, will be released Feb. 6.

The bureau canceled its November advance economic indicators report and preliminary steel report, both of which were scheduled for release last month.

The Census Bureau didn't provide updates on a number of other closely watched indicators it produces, including durable-goods orders, retail sales and housing starts. A spokeswoman said the list released Wednesday was partial.

Officials at the Census, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and other agencies whose funding was cut off amid the shutdown are scrambling to sort through a massive backlog of economic data that piled up between Dec. 22 and Jan. 25.

The record-setting shutdown, which closed many federal offices for 35 days, stemmed from disagreements between President Trump and Congress over funding for a proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

BEA, which publishes big-picture indicators like gross domestic product and personal income and spending, hasn't provided new release dates for its reports. These numbers rely on a constellation of data that, in many cases, were delayed because of the shutdown.

The agency said earlier this week that would delay its fourth-quarter GDP report, which was originally scheduled for release Wednesday morning, and its December personal income and outlays report, which had been scheduled for release Thursday.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said at a press briefing on Monday that the GDP report would be released "probably next week," but the agency hasn't confirmed this.

"We are hoping to provide some updates today," a BEA spokeswoman said Wednesday

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com