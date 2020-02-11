Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Government divesting crude-by-rail program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 07:04pm EST

The total cost of divestment is $1.3 billion, less than the projected $1.8 billion cost of operating the program. This is also $200 million less than projected in Budget 2019.

'In the last election, we made a clear commitment to cancel the previous government's risky deal made in the dying days of their government to spend billions on crude-by-rail contracts. We are saving Alberta taxpayers $500 million, and bringing an additional 120,000 barrels per day of egress online. It is also encouraging to hear that the private sector indicates this number will continue to grow under current market conditions.'

'Shipping crude by rail is something the private sector is in the best position to be doing itself. Enabling industry-led rail capacity is an important aspect of ensuring sufficient market access for our resources. We promised Albertans that we would act in their best interest and transfer these contracts to industry.'

'As a government, we are accountable to the taxpayer. We negotiated the best terms to get Albertans out of this tough situation. Industry is better able to manage the financial risk associated with the ebbs and flows of the marketplace. We will continue to make decisions that achieve the best outcomes for Albertans.'

By divesting all crude-by-rail contracts, an additional 120,000 barrels per day of takeaway capacity will come online. Facilities are already being used by industry to move crude oil. Having this additional capacity available to industry will help create the market conditions for companies to make positive investment decisions, such as increasing drilling or oil production.

In total, 19 contracts - for rail cars, loading and unloading capacity, logistics and other services - are being finalized by the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission (APMC), on behalf of government. Due to commercial confidentiality, additional details about the contracts cannot be released by government.

Quick facts

  • A government-operated crude-by-rail program was projected to cost $10.6 billion and bring in $8.8 billion in revenues, a loss of $1.8 billion.
  • Budget 2019 included a $1.5 billion allocation for the cost of divestment. Actual costs are $1.3 billion, $200 million less than the budget projection.
  • About 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day are currently exported from Canada via rail.
  • Divesting the crude-by-rail program will add 120,000 barrels per day of takeaway capacity.
  • Contracts cover all aspects of the crude-by-rail program, including rail cars, buffer cars, inspection and delivery fees, railway tolls, terminals, storage tanks, loading at terminals, interconnection, various taxes, customs, cross-border fees, and logistics.
  • The crude-by-rail program would have incrementally increased the amount of crude shipped by rail over a period of several months, starting in July 2019. It would not have hit the 120,000 per day threshold until summer 2020.

Disclaimer

Government of Alberta published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 00:03:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Choice
PU
07:24pCASSINI RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
07:24pCAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:19pASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Acquisition of Park Tower in Downtown Sacramento, Callifornia in United States
PU
07:19pGradual moderation of economic growth expected in 2020 and 2021 – Central Bank
PU
07:19pHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Inside information - proposed issue of u.s. dollar denominated senior notes to be guaranteed by the company
PU
07:19pPLACEMENTS : :Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of No Less than US$100.0 Million
PU
07:17pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)
BU
07:15pSoftBank shares untraded with glut of buy orders after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval
RE
07:14pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Telenav, Inc. Investors (TNAV)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei
2Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought
3LYFT, INC. : Lyft forecasts slower growth in 2020, leaves target profit date unchanged
4APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
5MASCO CORPORATION : MASCO : Q4 2019 Transcript

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group