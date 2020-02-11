Government divesting crude-by-rail program

The total cost of divestment is $1.3 billion, less than the projected $1.8 billion cost of operating the program. This is also $200 million less than projected in Budget 2019.

'In the last election, we made a clear commitment to cancel the previous government's risky deal made in the dying days of their government to spend billions on crude-by-rail contracts. We are saving Alberta taxpayers $500 million, and bringing an additional 120,000 barrels per day of egress online. It is also encouraging to hear that the private sector indicates this number will continue to grow under current market conditions.'

'Shipping crude by rail is something the private sector is in the best position to be doing itself. Enabling industry-led rail capacity is an important aspect of ensuring sufficient market access for our resources. We promised Albertans that we would act in their best interest and transfer these contracts to industry.'

'As a government, we are accountable to the taxpayer. We negotiated the best terms to get Albertans out of this tough situation. Industry is better able to manage the financial risk associated with the ebbs and flows of the marketplace. We will continue to make decisions that achieve the best outcomes for Albertans.'

By divesting all crude-by-rail contracts, an additional 120,000 barrels per day of takeaway capacity will come online. Facilities are already being used by industry to move crude oil. Having this additional capacity available to industry will help create the market conditions for companies to make positive investment decisions, such as increasing drilling or oil production.

In total, 19 contracts - for rail cars, loading and unloading capacity, logistics and other services - are being finalized by the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission (APMC), on behalf of government. Due to commercial confidentiality, additional details about the contracts cannot be released by government.

Quick facts