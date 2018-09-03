Government in talks to keep Carney longer at BoE - BBC

Carney originally planned to serve just five years of a maximum eight-year term as governor, but in October 2016 he agreed to stay an extra year, until mid 2019, to see Britain past its expected departure from the European Union.

Now it appears he is being asked to delay his departure again, albeit possibly by less than a year, the BBC said, without citing a specific source.

"I understand that the Treasury is concerned that trying to complete a process to find a new Governor now -- in the teeth of the Brexit negotiations -- would be difficult," the BBC's economics editor, Kamal Ahmed, wrote.

"However, it has been made clear to me that no deal has been agreed and the extension might be much less than a year, if it happens," he added.

Earlier on Monday the Financial Times cited "people close to the governor" as saying Carney would be willing to serve more of his term than he had previously stated.

The BoE declined to comment on the BBC and FT reports.

A spokesperson for The Treasury was not immediately available for comment either.

Carney is due to appear before a parliament committee for a regular hearing on Tuesday, when he is likely to be asked about his future plans.

The front-runner to succeed Carney is widely seen to be Andrew Bailey, the chief executive of Britain's Financial Conduct Authority and a former deputy governor at the BoE.

However, earlier this year Chancellor Philip Hammond said he might look abroad again for a successor to Carney.

The announcement of Carney's appointment in 2012 came as a surprise, as Carney had previously denied interest in the role and the then-deputy governor, Paul Tucker, had been seen as the favourite for the role.

(Additional reporting by William James; editing by Kate Holton and Toby Chopra)

By David Milliken