Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Government lays out positive, pragmatic initial approach to COVID-19: Canadian Chamber of Commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 04:09am EDT

Government lays out positive, pragmatic initial approach to COVID-19: Canadian Chamber of Commerce

(OTTAWA) - March 11, 2020 - The Canadian Chamber of Commerce today issued the following statement regarding the government's COVID-19 response plan:

'The government's initial $1-billion COVID-19 response plan is a positive and pragmatic approach to the global risks of the spreading virus.

We welcome the whole of government approach and the close coordination with the business community. The Canadian Chamber is helping to lead the business community's response to COVID-19 and continues to work together with governments as they develop policy options and tools to help businesses and their employees.

Of note for our member businesses, the following programs are available to them and their employees. The government is:

· Waiving the one-week waiting period for EI to help employees that are self-isolating have immediate access to funds.

· Introducing special measures under its Work-Sharing program (an adjustment program designed to help employers and employees avoid layoffs where there this a temporary reduction in the normal level of business activity that is beyond the control of the employer.)

· Putting in place a Business Credit Availability Program to increase liquidity for Canadian businesses experiencing cash flow challenges as a result of COVID-19. This program will be delivered through financial Crown corporations such as Export Development Canada, Business Development Bank of Canada, Farm Credit Canada, the Canadian Commercial Corporation, etc. The government will make more details available on this program in the coming days.

The Canadian Chamber also has a pandemic preparedness toolkit to help its members and Canadian employers plan for potential impacts to their business. As the Canadian Chamber continues to work closely with the federal government, this toolkit will be updated to reflect recent developments.

The business community remains ready to work with governments at all levels to help Canadian businesses and their employees prepare and address the economic impacts COVID-19 pandemic.'

About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce - Because Business Matters

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce helps build the businesses that support our families, our communities and our country. We do this by influencing government policy, by providing essential business services and by connecting businesses to information they can use, to opportunities for growth and to a network of local chambers, businesses, decision-makers and peers from across the country, in every sector of the economy and at all levels of government, as well as internationally. We are unapologetic in our support for business and the vital role it plays in building and sustaining our great nation.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Phil Taylor
taylor@chamber.ca (preferred and fastest response time)

Disclaimer

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 08:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:24aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 12.03.2020 DWS Investment GmbH, , Germany
PU
04:24aNASDAQ : Anmodning om suspension - Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest
PU
04:22aOMV : to Acquire Additional 39% in Borealis for $4.68 Billion
DJ
04:21aCINEWORLD : could breach debt terms in worst case virus scenario
RE
04:21aHUSQVARNA : launches the next phase of Sustainovate with a strong focus on Carbon, Circular and People
AQ
04:21aHONG KONG FLAT HUNTERS CITE SARS LESSON : buy the outbreak dip
RE
04:21aGK Manufacturing Signs Lease on 16,000 Square Foot CBD Mass Production Manufacturing & Co-packing Facility
GL
04:19aMOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about the Earnings Release regarding FY2019
PU
04:19aINTU PROPERTIES : annual results 2019
PU
04:19aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Reorganizes Domestic Sales Affiliates to Offer Customer First Services by Reinforcing the Business Infrastructure of the Entire Mitsubishi Motors Group
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : LENZING : posts 22% drop in 2019 profit, expects further fall
3GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides an Outlook on ..
4INTU PROPERTIES PLC : INTU PROPERTIES : Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
5NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group