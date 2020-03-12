Government lays out positive, pragmatic initial approach to COVID-19: Canadian Chamber of Commerce

(OTTAWA) - March 11, 2020 - The Canadian Chamber of Commerce today issued the following statement regarding the government's COVID-19 response plan:

'The government's initial $1-billion COVID-19 response plan is a positive and pragmatic approach to the global risks of the spreading virus.

We welcome the whole of government approach and the close coordination with the business community. The Canadian Chamber is helping to lead the business community's response to COVID-19 and continues to work together with governments as they develop policy options and tools to help businesses and their employees.

Of note for our member businesses, the following programs are available to them and their employees. The government is:

· Waiving the one-week waiting period for EI to help employees that are self-isolating have immediate access to funds.

· Introducing special measures under its Work-Sharing program (an adjustment program designed to help employers and employees avoid layoffs where there this a temporary reduction in the normal level of business activity that is beyond the control of the employer.)

· Putting in place a Business Credit Availability Program to increase liquidity for Canadian businesses experiencing cash flow challenges as a result of COVID-19. This program will be delivered through financial Crown corporations such as Export Development Canada, Business Development Bank of Canada, Farm Credit Canada, the Canadian Commercial Corporation, etc. The government will make more details available on this program in the coming days.

The Canadian Chamber also has a pandemic preparedness toolkit to help its members and Canadian employers plan for potential impacts to their business. As the Canadian Chamber continues to work closely with the federal government, this toolkit will be updated to reflect recent developments.

The business community remains ready to work with governments at all levels to help Canadian businesses and their employees prepare and address the economic impacts COVID-19 pandemic.'

