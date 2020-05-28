Log in
Government meeting

05/28/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Agenda: Draft federal laws, budgetary allocations.

Mikhail Mishustin's opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues. First of all, I would like to say a few words about the tasks formulated by the President yesterday at a meeting on the labour market situation amid the coronavirus epidemic. The President supported a number of proposals on employment prepared by the Government and issued instructions following the meeting.

They concern, in part, extending the period during which people will continue to receive unemployment benefits, increasing the lowest unemployment benefits, increasing the number of families receiving monthly benefits for underage children, paying the largest possible unemployment benefits to sole proprietors, as well as adjusting the legal framework for remote employment.

We must prepare the legal basis for all these initiatives without delay. Mr Grigorenko [Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Chief of the Government Staff], you will organise and personally oversee this project.

Let us move on to our agenda. The key issue concerns presidential payments to doctors, paramedics and medical nurses, plus ambulance drivers who are working with coronavirus patients. We are doing our best so that these people receive these incentive benefits on time and in full.

Today we will be discussing the allocation of inter-budgetary transfers for this purpose to the regions, over 22 billion roubles overall. Of this amount, an additional 2 billion roubles will be paid out to medical and other workers in the form of presidential benefits for May and June. More than 4.5 billion roubles will be allocated for the federal incentive payments to doctors, paramedics and medical nurses in 61 regions for challenging working conditions and overtime. The remaining funds will be kept as a government reserve to be used in case of emergency, so that every single medical worker receives due payment.

Another issue on the agenda concerns the self-employed. We will reimburse the professional income tax they paid for last year, as the President has instructed us to do. We will set aside 1.6 billion roubles for this purpose. I would like to point out that it will not be necessary to submit reimbursement applications to the Federal Tax Service. This will be done automatically. The recipients will only need to download the My Tax mobile application and have a valid bank card where we will transfer the money.

To be continued...

Disclaimer

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 13:30:02 UTC
