Agenda: draft federal laws and budgetary allocations.

Mikhail Mishustin's opening remarks:

Government meeting

Good afternoon, colleagues,

Of course, yesterday's vote on amendments to the Constitution, which reaffirmed the society's support of the course for the development of Russia offered by the President, sets new tasks in all the spheres of Russia's development and makes each of us even more responsible for their section of work. I would like to ask you to take note of this.

Before getting down to our agenda, I would like to touch upon the Presidential payments for children. Yesterday we started to make lump sum payments of 10,000 roubles for families with children under the age of 16. Parents of 28 million children can receive such benefits. The families that applied for the first payment will soon receive it without additional applications.

Today, at the Government meeting, we will discuss the allocation of almost 7.5 billion roubles for July presidential payments for doctors, medium-link and junior medical personnel and ambulance drivers who are in direct contact with patients with the coronavirus. Last week, in line with the President's instruction, we prolonged them for two more months: July and August.

We also prolong payments for social workers for two months. Today we will allocate over 3.5 billion roubles for employees of social hospitals who work with patients with the coronavirus and people at risk. The total budget for these purposes will exceed 11 billion roubles.

We will also discuss the support of the unemployed and people on the edge of being let go of. This topic we already discussed in detail during the meeting on the developments on the labour market I held on Monday. Today the Government will allocate over 4 billion roubles to create temporary jobs. This money will be allocated to the regions to partly compensate their expenses on salaries. People who applied to labour exchanges, as well as the unemployed, will be offered jobs in construction, agriculture or transport, housing and public utilities, urban beautification and in social services for older citizens. Moreover, it will be possible to organise additional temporary jobs at enterprises where employees were transferred to part-time jobs. Such measures will allow temporary work for more than 80,000.

More to be soon...