Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Alberta : Alberta green-lights MEG Energy project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

This is an important step in the approval process, as it allows MEG Energy to proceed to the next stages of development, including making a final investment decision and applying for other environmental licences and local area development permits.

'Through this approval, we are showing our support for industry-led investment in Alberta - particularly when the proponent has undertaken extensive planning and clearly demonstrated its economic viability.'

Before being submitted for government approval, these development plans - also known as schemes - require stringent approval by the Alberta Energy Regulator, which conducts a detailed review of the application.

Quick facts

  • Once operational, the MEG Energy Surmont project will produce approximately 120,000 barrels of bitumen per day.
  • The project will extract bitumen using steam-assisted gravity drainage.
  • The project is in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, approximately 80 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

This approval is another example of how the government is ensuring Alberta remains a great place to invest and do business. Other efforts include cancelling the provincial carbon tax, reducing the corporate tax rate and passing the Royalty Guarantee Act.


Disclaimer

Government of Alberta published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 22:56:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55pSouth Korea August unemployment rate tumbles to near six-yr low
RE
07:54pApple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
RE
07:42pEXCLUSIVE : Waning confidence over global recovery may nudge BOJ closer to easing - sources
RE
07:42pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Nevada oil and gas lease sale takes in $38,601
PU
07:21pWhite House adviser plays down expectations for U.S.-China talks
RE
07:20pWhite House adviser plays down expectations for U.S.-China talks
RE
07:20pAmid protests, U.S. lawmakers say Hong Kong rules could leak tech to China
RE
07:12pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Vice-premier meets with Citigroup CEO
PU
07:07pOil demand to peak in three years, says energy adviser DNV GL
RE
07:07pSUNSHINE COAST REGIONAL COUNCIL : Current fire situation on the Sunshine Coast as at 7.30am
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
5Fitness startup Peloton Interactive targets up to $1.33 billion in IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group