Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Alberta : Latest numbers put softwood lumber on right track

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/08/2020 | 01:13pm EST

On Monday, Feb. 3, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued its preliminary ruling. The reduced rates included in the decision are preliminary and therefore not legally binding until the final decision on anti-dumping and countervailing duties in August 2020.

'This is good news for Alberta. We know that Alberta is home to world-class forest companies and the United States remains an important customer for Canada. I'm pleased that preliminary indications show the U.S. lowering tariffs for Alberta and Canadian producers. Alberta's government will continue to defend its forestry sector in litigation and appeals under the North American Free Trade Agreement and World Trade Organization appeal processes. Reducing tariffs will increase the efficiency and economic output of our mills.'

'We are encouraged by this week's preliminary determination but recognize there are still several steps ahead. That's why we cannot lose sight of our ultimate goal to ensure Canadian softwood lumber is treated fairly and shown to create benefits on both sides of the border. Alberta will continue to support Canada in its ongoing efforts to push for the free flow of trade to ensure prosperity for both nations, and for Alberta's forest industry.'

Quick facts

  • Every year, following the initial final tariff determinations by the U.S. Department of Commerce (USDOC), an administrative review may be conducted to ensure that the tariff rates reflect the most current information on Canadian exports of softwood lumber to the United States. In the administrative review process, the USDOC may increase, decrease or eliminate their tariffs altogether.
  • For both the Anti-Dumping (AD) and Countervailing (CVD) First Administrative Review (AR1), the USDOC selected Canfor, Resolute and West Fraser as mandatory respondents. For CVD AR1, the USDOC also selected JD Irving Ltd. as a voluntary respondent.
  • On Jan. 31, the USDOC issued the following combined CVD and AD preliminary tariff rates for AR1:
    • Canfor: 4.95% (2017), 4.63% (2018)
    • West Fraser: 8.64% (2017), 9.08% (2018)
    • Resolute: 16.34% (2017), 15.84% (2018)
    • JD Irving: 5.13% (2017), 4.32% (2018)
    • All others: 8.37% (2017), 8.21% (2018)

Disclaimer

Government of Alberta published this content on 08 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2020 18:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
01:13pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Latest numbers put softwood lumber on right track
PU
01:13pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Leaders push to dismantle barriers to gender equality in a new decade of action
PU
09:33aSIAM SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS : hosts 1st Global Electrification Mobility Summit at Auto Expo 2020
PU
09:08aKATIE HERBERT MEYER : How do you teach immigration law during an immigration crisis?
PU
08:08aCredit Suisse chairman expects to see out term after spy scandal
RE
06:09aBank of Italy launched in-depth review of debt collection firms
RE
05:20aRaab wants Japan trade deal this year, Tokyo wants food restrictions lifted
RE
05:20aRaab says Japan trade negotiations to start before spring
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : Ericsson, Nokia Shares Get Boost From Barr -- WSJ
2THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. : Chinese Shoppers' Absence Hits Luxury Brands Hard -- WSJ
3BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : BofA CEO's Pay Held Steady Even as Stock Price Surged -- WSJ
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. investigators inspect site of fatal Turkish plane crash
5BOMBARDIER INC. : Bombardier Nears End to Jet Venture -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group