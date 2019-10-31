Government of Alberta : Premier heading to Mexico City to boost investment

The Premier will be in Mexico City for meetings Nov. 2-4 to advance Alberta's economic interests that will lead to business growth and job creation at home.

'Alberta is open for business. This is the message I will bring to Mexico City, as I highlight the important measures that our government is pursuing to make our province the most attractive place for job creators to invest in. With the Job Creation Tax Cut and our plan to cut red tape by one-third, we will create a business environment that makes Alberta a leader not just in Canada, but the whole of North America.'

Premier Kenney will speak at the Trilateral Commission's North America Summit meeting on Nov. 2 to promote the importance of Alberta to global prosperity and energy security. He will present the most current data on how Canadian oil and gas producers are significantly reducing their carbon emissions, and how they lead the world on any fair assessment of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) concerns.

On Nov. 3-4, the Premier will meet with Mexican government officials and influential leaders to encourage investment and trade with Alberta. He also plans to liaise with Alberta companies that currently do business in Mexico.

This is the first official visit to Mexico by a Premier of Alberta since 2002. Mexico is the province's third largest bilateral trading partner and is one of Alberta's fastest growing export markets.

The estimated cost of the mission to Mexico City for the Premier, two political staff and a security detail is $24,000.