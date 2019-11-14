Government of Alberta : Promoting Alberta natural gas in Asia

'As part of our plan to revitalize Alberta's natural gas sector, I'm meeting with investors and government officials to share with them that Alberta is open for business. We are a place they can turn to as a source of clean, secure, and ethically produced natural gas.'

While in Tokyo, Associate Minister Nally will attend the GZERO Summit, a world-leading conference where leaders and experts from government, industry and media will discuss how global challenges are spilling over into domestic politics, and Japan's potential leadership in this new world. The associate minister will advocate for Alberta's natural gas as a stable and environmentally responsible energy source.

Itinerary for Associate Minister Nally*

Friday, Nov. 15 - Saturday, Nov.16 Sunday, Nov. 17 Provide opening remarks at GZERO Summit reception dinner Monday, Nov. 18 Meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Japan

Attend GZERO Summit

Meetings with international investors and energy companies Tuesday, Nov. 19 Meeting with international investors and energy companies

Meet with Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Japan Wednesday, Nov. 20 Meetings with international investors and energy companies

Tour Tokyo Gas LNG Import Facility

Fly to Seoul, South Korea Thursday, Nov. 21 Meeting with Canadian Ambassador to South Korea

Meeting with energy companies Friday, Nov. 22 Meeting with energy companies

Tour of KOGAS LNG Terminal Saturday, Nov. 23

*Subject to change.

The total estimated cost of economy class airfare, meals and ground transportation for the associate minister, his chief of staff, and associate deputy minister is approximately $31,000.