11/14/2019 | 06:35pm EST

Government of Alberta : Promoting Alberta natural gas in Asia

11/14/2019 | 06:35pm EST

'As part of our plan to revitalize Alberta's natural gas sector, I'm meeting with investors and government officials to share with them that Alberta is open for business. We are a place they can turn to as a source of clean, secure, and ethically produced natural gas.'

While in Tokyo, Associate Minister Nally will attend the GZERO Summit, a world-leading conference where leaders and experts from government, industry and media will discuss how global challenges are spilling over into domestic politics, and Japan's potential leadership in this new world. The associate minister will advocate for Alberta's natural gas as a stable and environmentally responsible energy source.

Itinerary for Associate Minister Nally*

Friday, Nov. 15 - Saturday, Nov.16

Sunday, Nov. 17

  • Provide opening remarks at GZERO Summit reception dinner

Monday, Nov. 18

  • Meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Japan
  • Attend GZERO Summit
  • Meetings with international investors and energy companies

Tuesday, Nov. 19

  • Meeting with international investors and energy companies
  • Meet with Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Japan

Wednesday, Nov. 20

  • Meetings with international investors and energy companies
  • Tour Tokyo Gas LNG Import Facility
  • Fly to Seoul, South Korea

Thursday, Nov. 21

  • Meeting with Canadian Ambassador to South Korea
  • Meeting with energy companies

Friday, Nov. 22

  • Meeting with energy companies
  • Tour of KOGAS LNG Terminal

Saturday, Nov. 23

*Subject to change.

The total estimated cost of economy class airfare, meals and ground transportation for the associate minister, his chief of staff, and associate deputy minister is approximately $31,000.


Disclaimer

Government of Alberta published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 23:34:05 UTC
