Government of Alberta : Promoting Alberta natural gas in Asia

'As part of our plan to revitalize Alberta's natural gas sector, I'm meeting with investors and government officials to share with them that Alberta is open for business. We are a place they can turn to as a source of clean, secure, and ethically produced natural gas.'
While in Tokyo, Associate Minister Nally will attend the GZERO Summit, a world-leading conference where leaders and experts from government, industry and media will discuss how global challenges are spilling over into domestic politics, and Japan's potential leadership in this new world. The associate minister will advocate for Alberta's natural gas as a stable and environmentally responsible energy source.
Itinerary for Associate Minister Nally*
Friday, Nov. 15 - Saturday, Nov.16
Sunday, Nov. 17
Provide opening remarks at GZERO Summit reception dinner
Monday, Nov. 18
Meeting with Canadian Ambassador to Japan
Attend GZERO Summit
Meetings with international investors and energy companies
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Meeting with international investors and energy companies
Meet with Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Japan
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Meetings with international investors and energy companies
Tour Tokyo Gas LNG Import Facility
Fly to Seoul, South Korea
Thursday, Nov. 21
Meeting with Canadian Ambassador to South Korea
Meeting with energy companies
Friday, Nov. 22
Meeting with energy companies
Tour of KOGAS LNG Terminal
Saturday, Nov. 23
*Subject to change.
The total estimated cost of economy class airfare, meals and ground transportation for the associate minister, his chief of staff, and associate deputy minister is approximately $31,000.
Government of Alberta published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 23:34:05 UTC