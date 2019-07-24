Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Alberta : Restoring certainty in the electricity system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:55pm EDT

Reviewing which market-based system is best for Albertans was a government commitment, and this decision comes after stakeholders - including industry and consumers - expressed overwhelming support for maintaining Alberta's energy-only market, rather than creating a complex capacity market. Feedback was received through consultations and written submissions.

'Albertans and investors need certainty in our province's electricity market system, not an experiment. The energy-only market works. Investors want to participate in it and it provides Albertans with reliable and affordable electricity.'

Currently, there are nearly 5,000 megawatts of natural gas, wind and solar generation projects fully approved in the province. This decision provides additional investor certainty in putting shovels in the ground, and will result in additional jobs for Albertans.

Alberta has been operating an energy-only market for electricity since 1996. In 2016, the previous government announced the province would transition to a capacity market, which would have been operational in 2021.

'The former government's ideological meddling with our electricity system resulted in the return of the Power Purchase Arrangements (PPAs), costing consumers $2 billion. The response from industry to maintain an energy-only market was overwhelming, and this is yet another example of promise made, promise kept.'

Energy-only market versus capacity market

A key difference between the markets is how electricity generators are paid.

  • In energy-only markets, electricity generators are paid only for the electricity they produce in real time when electricity is required.
  • In capacity markets, electricity generators are paid for their overall ability to produce electricity, in addition to the electricity they produce and sell in real time.

Government will table the necessary legislation and amend regulations to stop the implementation of the capacity market as soon as possible.

Background

Why a review was needed

The Government of Alberta promised to consult with industry experts on whether Alberta should return to an energy-only market or create a capacity market, and report back to Albertans within 90 days.

Stakeholder consultation

The energy minister held five roundtable sessions with key stakeholders. All stakeholder groups were represented at these sessions: generators, (including renewable generators and co-generators), regulated utilities and retail providers, representatives of small and industrial consumers, and financial institutions and other investors.

Additionally, stakeholders were invited to provide written feedback. The energy minister met separately with senior executives from the Alberta Electric System Operator.

The feedback received indicated an overwhelming preference among stakeholders for the energy-only market design.

Why an energy-only market is best for Alberta

An energy-only market:

  • Offers structural and administrative simplicity.
  • Has a proven track record for providing affordable electricity in Alberta.
  • Has a proven track record for providing a reliable supply of electricity in Alberta.
  • Is already established and understood by investors, which offers them greater certainty regarding its future performance.
  • Is supported by the majority of electricity stakeholders and consumer groups.

Disclaimer

Government of Alberta published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 23:54:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:11pFed to cut rates for first time in a decade this month - Reuters poll
RE
08:11pSouth Korea second quarter GDP bounces as public spending offsets private sector drag
RE
07:55pGOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA : Restoring certainty in the electricity system
PU
07:48pCounting down to 2020, Singapore's Ocean Tankers tests IMO-compliant fuel
RE
07:44pTo survive trade war, some U.S. importers embark on major revamps of product lines
RE
07:35pSuncor Energy quarterly profit rises, posts higher upstream production
RE
07:08pGlobal solar installations to reach record high this year - research
RE
07:07pMajor UK employers' pay deals hold at 2.5% in second quarter - XpertHR
RE
06:32pWith finger on trigger, ECB aims at more stimulus
RE
06:25pMD|DC CREDIT UNION ASSOCIATION : Come out and join us for the PSCU Roadshow taking place on August 27, 2019, at the . See what they are working on to help grow your credit union and serve credit union members!
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : target for profit pushed back to fourth-quarter, shares down 11.5%
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe
3ZTE CORPORATION : Xilinx resumes some Huawei sales, but lower forecast sends shares down
4SNAP INC : Explainer - What Google, Facebook could face in U.S. antitrust probe
5RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. : RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group