Government of Alberta : Strengthening Alberta's business ties in Vancouver

During the Dec. 2-5 mission, Minister Fir will meet with business leaders and officials. The goal of the mission is to restore investor confidence in Alberta's industries, attract investment and strengthen trade relations to drive economic growth and job creation in the province.

'Our province is a great place to invest and do business. I am going directly to decision makers and business advisers beyond our borders to spread the word that Alberta is primed for new opportunities and partnerships. I'm meeting with key players in the investment and trade sectors who can help expand our reach in domestic and international markets.'

The West Coast is Canada's gateway to Pacific markets. Many Vancouver-based companies and stakeholders play a key role in attracting investment and trade for Alberta companies. Minister Fir will tour the Port of Vancouver, which ships about $10 billion worth of Alberta goods to destinations all over the globe, and address the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

Minister Fir will also meet with British Columbia's Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, Bruce Ralston, to discuss areas of mutual benefit and ways to expand trading opportunities both internationally and between Alberta and B.C.

In meetings with financial institutions, investment professionals, and trade experts and officials from key trading markets such as India, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Minister Fir will identify investment and trade attraction opportunities in the Greater Vancouver area and the Pacific region, and discuss global investment trends and opportunities for Alberta.

The minister's mission supports the government's overarching plan to lay the foundation for viable and sustainable economic growth, encouraging investment in the province and creating more jobs for Albertans.

The estimated cost of the mission for Minister Fir, one political staff member and one public servant is $6,900.