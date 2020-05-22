|
Government of Anguilla : Anguilla Quarterly Debt Bulletin Q1-2020-Final
05/22/2020 | 11:52am EDT
ISSUE NO. 1/2020 |May 2020
QUARTERLY BULLETIN
Q1-2020
|
GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA
|
as at 31st March 2020
|
|
Ministry of Finance - Debt Unit
|
The Quarterly Debt Bulletin, prepared by the Government of Anguilla, summarises the public debt position, public debt structure and ratios for Anguilla as at the end of the quarter in review. The currency quoted is in millions of Eastern Caribbean Dollars (XCD/ EC$M). The data presented covers total public debt, both external and domestic, for central government and government guaranteed debt.
1. Total Public Disbursed Outstanding Debt (DOD) as at 31st March stood at $474.76m. The DOD decreased by 3.73% ($18.40m) and decreased by 5.39% ($27.06m) over that at the end Q4-2019and the same period in 2019 respectively. Disbursements on existing debt totalled $0.38m. There was no new debt contracted during Q1-2020.
FIGURE 1:
TOTAL PUBLIC DEBT, Q1-2019 to Q1-2020
500.00
400.00
|
EC$M
|
300.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019
|
Q4-2019Q1-2020
|
|
Total Debt
|
External Debt
|
Domestic Debt
FIGURE 2:
PUBLIC DEBT COMPOSITION, Q1-2020
|
Domestic
|
External
|
Debt
|
Debt
|
42.45%
|
57.55%
|
FIGURE 3:
PUBLIC DEBT BY BORROWER, Q1-2019 to Q1-2020
|
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EC$M
|
300.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019
|
Q1-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Government
|
|
Government Guaranteed
|
|
|
Total Debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIGURE 4:
PUBLIC DEBT BY INTEREST RATE COMPOSITION, EC$M
|
291.09
|
284.13
|
283.50
|
289.66
|
275.45
|
|
|
|
210.73 209.90 206.90 203.49 199.31
|
Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019
|
Q4-2019Q1-2020
|
|
|
Variable Rate
|
|
Fixed Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Central Government Debt was recorded at $468.61m at the end of Q1-2020.This represented a decrease of $17.92m (3.68%) and a decrease of $25.18m (5.1%) when compared to Q4-2019and Q1-2019respectively. External debt accounted for $196.32m (41.89%) and domestic debt $272.29m (58.11%).
FIGURE 5:
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DEBT, Q1-2019 to Q1-2020
|
|
500.00
|
|
|
|
400.00
|
|
|
EC$M
|
300.00
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020
|
|
TOTAL
|
External Debt
|
Domestic Debt
3. Total Guaranteed Debt stood at $6.15m at the end of Q1-2020. Total Guaranteed debt declined by $0.47m (7.14%) and $1.87m (23.36%) when compared to Q4-2019 and Q1- 2019 respectively. External debt accounted for $5.22m (84.88%) and domestic debt $0.93m
(15.12%) at end Q1-2020.
GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA
Ministry of Finance - Debt Unit
FIGURE 6:
GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED DEBT, Q1-2019 to Q1-2020
|
|
10.00
|
|
|
|
8.00
|
|
|
EC$M
|
6.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020
|
|
External Debt
|
Domestic Debt
|
Total Debt
4. Total Public External Debt was recorded at $201.54m at the end of Q1-2020,a decrease of 2.07% ($4.26m) and 6.67% ($14.39m), when compared to Q4-2019and Q1-2019respectively. The largest share of external debt is held by Central Government at 97.41% ($196.32m) with Government Guaranteed the remaining 2.59% ($5.22m). The main creditor being Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) at $200.90m. The main loan currency was the United States Dollar (USD) at $200.90m (US$74.41m) or 99.68% and the remaining debt of $0.65m or 0.32% was denominated in Euro. The variable interest rate debt accounted for 97.77% while fixed rate debt accounted for the remaining 2.23%. There were no external arrears.
FIGURE 7:
EXTERNAL DEBT BY BORROWER Q1-2019 to Q1-2020
|
|
250.00
|
|
|
|
|
200.00
|
|
|
|
EC$M
|
150.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00
|
|
|
|
|
50.00
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020
|
|
|
|
Central Government
|
|
Government Guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIGURE 8:
EXTERNAL DEBT BY INTEREST RATE TYPE, Q1-2019 to Q1- 2020
|
|
250.00
|
|
200.00
|
EC$M
|
150.00
|
100.00
|
|
50.00
|
|
0.00
|
Q1-2019Q2-2019
|
Q3-2019Q4-2019Q5-2020
|
|
|
Fixed Rate
|
|
|
Variable Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIGURE 9:
EXTERNAL DEBT BY CURRENCY AND CURRENCY TYPE, Q1- 2019 to Q1-2020
|
|
220.00
|
120.00
|
|
215.00
|
100.00
|
EC$M
|
210.00
|
80.00
|
205.00
|
60.00%
|
|
200.00
|
40.00
|
|
195.00
|
20.00
|
|
190.00
|
0.00
Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020
|
United States Dollars
|
|
Euros
|
|
|
Fixed [RHS]
|
|
Floating [RHS]
|
*RHS - Right Hand Scale
5. Total Public Domestic Debt was recorded at EC$273.22m at the end of Q1-2020,a decrease of 4.92% ($14.13m) and a decrease of 4.43% ($12.67m) when compared to Q4-2019and Q1- 2019 respectively. All domestic debt was denominated in Eastern Caribbean Dollars (XCD). The main creditor category was Government Related Institutions; specifically, Anguilla Social Security Board accounting for $218.17 ($80.12%). Under the domestic debt by instruments: - the ASSB Promissory note accounted for 78.33% ($214.00m) of the domestic portfolio; followed by the DPT with 15.61% ($42.66m); the loans with 3.08% ($8.42m) and overdrafts with the remaining 2.98% (8.14m). There were no domestic arrears.
GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA
Ministry of Finance - Debt Unit
FIGURE 10:
DOMESTIC DEBT BY CREDITOR CATEGORY, Q1-2019 to Q1-2020
|
|
250.00
|
|
200.00
|
|
150.00
|
EC$M
|
100.00
|
50.00
|
|
|
0.00
Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020
|
Central Bank
|
|
Commercial Banks
|
|
|
Government Related Institutions
|
|
Private
|
|
FIGURE 11:
DOMESTIC DEBT BY INSTRUMENT, Q1-2020
Overdrafts Loans 2.98% 3.08%
DPT
15.61%
Promissory
Note
78.33%
FIGURE 12:
DOMESTIC DEBT BY BORROWER, Q1-2019 to Q1-2020
60.00
|
|
50.00
|
|
|
|
|
40.00
|
|
|
|
EC$M
|
30.00
|
|
|
|
20.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.00
|
|
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Government
|
|
Government Guaranteed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6. Total Debt Service during Q1-2020 totalled $13.53m. This amount increased by 3.16% ($0.41m) and increased by 12.12% ($1.46m) when compared to Q4-2019 and Q1-2019 respectively. Interest payments accounted for $4.72m (34.89%) and amortization accounted for $8.81m (65.11%). Domestic debt service represented 44.79% ($6.06m) of the actual debt service for Q1-2020 and external debt service the
remainder 55.21% ($7.47m).
Note that the table below does not present the repayment currency and all monies were converted to the local currency.
TABLE 1:
DEBT SERVICE PAYMENTS, Q1-2019 to Q1-2020
|
Debt Service Payments
|
Q1-2019
|
Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020
|
Total Debt Service
|
12.07
|
12.00
|
11.94
|
13.12
|
13.53
|
Total Principal Repayments
|
7.01
|
7.25
|
7.27
|
8.35
|
8.81
|
Total Interest Payments
|
5.06
|
4.75
|
4.67
|
4.77
|
4.72
|
External Debt Service
|
6.11
|
6.12
|
6.12
|
7.16
|
7.47
|
Principal Repayments
|
3.32
|
3.53
|
3.57
|
4.64
|
4.95
|
Interest Payments
|
2.78
|
2.59
|
2.55
|
2.52
|
2.53
|
Domestic Debt Service
|
5.96
|
5.88
|
5.82
|
5.96
|
6.06
|
Principal Repayments
|
3.69
|
3.72
|
3.70
|
3.71
|
3.86
|
Interest Payments
|
2.28
|
2.16
|
2.12
|
2.25
|
2.20
7. Disbursements for Q1-2020 totalled EC$0.38m, due primarily to continuous disbursements on the Anguilla Community College Project Loan contracted in 2014 from CDB.
TABLE 2:
NEW FINANCING, Q1-2019 to Q1-2020
New Financing (EC$M) Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020
|
External
|
0.06
|
0.02
|
0.47
|
1.13
|
0.38
|
Multilateral
|
0.06
|
0.02
|
0.47
|
1.13
|
0.38
|
Domestic
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
8. Debt Ratios
The sustainability indicator, Debt/GDP for Q1- 2020 reflects a decrease in the nominal debt stock of 4.12 and 12.60 percentage points when compared to Q4-2019 and Q1-2019 respectively. At the end of Q1-2020 Anguilla was within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union Debt/GDP target by 14.19 percentage points. The ATM stood at 6.91 years and the ATR 5.15 years; with the share of interest rate to be refixed in one year at 82.91%.
GOVERNMENT OF ANGUILLA
Ministry of Finance - Debt Unit
TABLE 3:
SUSTAINABILITY INDIACTORS
|
Sustainability Indicators
|
Q1-2019
|
Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019
|
Q1-2020
|
Public Sector Debt to GDP (%)
|
58.41
|
51.03
|
50.44
|
49.93
|
45.81
|
External Debt to GDP
|
24.81
|
21.85
|
21.53
|
20.84
|
19.45
|
Domestic Debt to GDP
|
33.60
|
29.18
|
28.91
|
29.09
|
26.36
|
Average Time to Maturity(ATM)(Yrs)
|
8.02
|
8.37
|
8.46
|
7.57
|
6.91
|
External Debt
|
6.20
|
6.29
|
5.41
|
5.52
|
4.70
|
Domestic Debt
|
10.01
|
10.09
|
9.22
|
9.03
|
8.54
|
Average Time to Refixing (ATR)(Yrs)
|
5.72
|
5.96
|
6.02
|
5.50
|
5.15
|
External
|
0.60
|
0.60
|
0.58
|
0.58
|
0.56
|
Domestic
|
10.01
|
10.09
|
9.22
|
9.03
|
8.54
|
Share of Interest Rate to be refixed
|
|
|
|
|
|
within one year
|
83.99
|
83.59
|
83.39
|
81.58
|
82.91
FIGURE 13:
TOTAL PUBLIC DEBT - MATURIY PROFILE
|
|
55.00
|
|
50.00
|
|
45.00
|
|
40.00
|
|
35.00
|
EC$M
|
30.00
|
15.00
|
|
25.00
|
|
20.00
10.00
5.00
0.00
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
2035
|
2036
|
2037
|
2038
|
2039
|
2040
|
2041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
|
External
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Figure 13 depicts the maturity structure of Anguilla's public debt stock at the end of Q1- 2020. The maturity profile refers to the amount of debt that is falling due in a given period. Anguilla's existing debt is due to fully mature in 2041. The indicator shows that EC$67.74m matures in less than a year; EC$186.62m within 5 years and EC$220.40m over 5 years.
|
TABLE 4:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FISCAL
|
SUSTAINABILITY
|
AND
|
DEVELOPMENT
|
|
BENCHMARKS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt Indicators (%)
|
Targets
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
Net Debt/Recurrent Revenue
|
|
≤80%
|
279.83
|
264.86
|
260.15
|
208.52
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
199.83
|
184.86
|
180.15
|
128.52
|
Debt Service/Recurrent Revenue
|
|
≤10%
|
16.72
|
20.63
|
23.58
|
20.42
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
6.72
|
10.63
|
13.58
|
10.42
|
Liquid Assets/Recurrent Expenditure
|
|
≥25%
|
8.36
|
0.90
|
0.17
|
0.25
|
Variance
|
|
|
|
-16.64
|
-24.10
|
-24.83
|
-24.75
At the end of 2019 (Q4-2019) the GoA remained in breach of the prescribed benchmarks as agreed with the United Kingdom Government.
Source for all Figures and Tables: Debt Unit, Government of Anguilla
|
Address: The Secretariat, The Valley, Anguilla
|
Website: www.gov.ai
|
Tele: (264) 497 - 2547
Disclaimer
Government of Anguilla published this content on 22 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2020 15:51:02 UTC
|
|