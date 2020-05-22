Government of Anguilla : Anguilla Quarterly Debt Bulletin Q1-2020-Final

1. Total Public Disbursed Outstanding Debt (DOD) as at 31st March stood at $474.76m. The DOD decreased by 3.73% ($18.40m) and decreased by 5.39% ($27.06m) over that at the end Q4-2019and the same period in 2019 respectively. Disbursements on existing debt totalled $0.38m. There was no new debt contracted during Q1-2020.

FIGURE 4:

PUBLIC DEBT BY INTEREST RATE COMPOSITION, EC$M

291.09 284.13 283.50 289.66 275.45

210.73 209.90 206.90 203.49 199.31

Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019 Q4-2019Q1-2020 Variable Rate Fixed Rate

2. Central Government Debt was recorded at $468.61m at the end of Q1-2020.This represented a decrease of $17.92m (3.68%) and a decrease of $25.18m (5.1%) when compared to Q4-2019and Q1-2019respectively. External debt accounted for $196.32m (41.89%) and domestic debt $272.29m (58.11%).

FIGURE 5:

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DEBT, Q1-2019 to Q1-2020

500.00 400.00 EC$M 300.00 200.00 100.00 0.00 Q1-2019Q2-2019Q3-2019Q4-2019Q1-2020 TOTAL External Debt Domestic Debt

3. Total Guaranteed Debt stood at $6.15m at the end of Q1-2020. Total Guaranteed debt declined by $0.47m (7.14%) and $1.87m (23.36%) when compared to Q4-2019 and Q1- 2019 respectively. External debt accounted for $5.22m (84.88%) and domestic debt $0.93m

(15.12%) at end Q1-2020.