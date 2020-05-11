Government of Anguilla : Business Paper One Hundred and Second Meeting of The First Session 08 May 2020

THE ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
BUSINESS PAPER
ONE HUNDRED AND SECOND MEETING OF THE FIRST SESSION
THE ELEVENTH ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
Friday 8th May, 2020 at 2:00pm
Prayers
Confirmation of Minutes*
Oaths of Allegiance*
Announcements by the direction of the Speaker
Papers
Reports from Committees*
Petitions*
Government Notices*
Unofficial Notices*
Questions
Motions
11.1 Motion 14/2020: Customs Duty and Tax Exemption (Motion 14/2020) Regulations
Other Business*
12.1Government Business:
A Bill for, Labour Relations (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2020
Second Reading
Committee Phase
Third Reading
A Bill for, Anguilla Economic Residence (Amendment) Act, 2020
Second Reading
Committee Phase
Third Reading
A Bill for, Select Anguilla Agency (Amendment) Act, 2020
Second Reading
Committee Phase
Third Reading
A Bill for, Trades, Businesses, Occupations and Professions Licensing (Amendment) Act, 2020
Second Reading
Committee Phase
Disclaimer
