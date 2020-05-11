Log in
Government of Anguilla : Business Paper One Hundred and Second Meeting of The First Session 08 May 2020

05/11/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

THE ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

BUSINESS PAPER

ONE HUNDRED AND SECOND MEETING OF THE FIRST SESSION

THE ELEVENTH ANGUILLA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Friday 8th May, 2020 at 2:00pm

  1. Prayers
  2. Confirmation of Minutes*
  3. Oaths of Allegiance*
  4. Announcements by the direction of the Speaker
  5. Papers
  6. Reports from Committees*
  7. Petitions*
  8. Government Notices*
  9. Unofficial Notices*
  10. Questions
  11. Motions
    11.1 Motion 14/2020: Customs Duty and Tax Exemption (Motion 14/2020) Regulations
  12. Other Business*
    12.1Government Business:
    1. A Bill for, Labour Relations (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2020
      1. Second Reading
      2. Committee Phase
      3. Third Reading
    3. A Bill for, Anguilla Economic Residence (Amendment) Act, 2020
      1. Second Reading
      2. Committee Phase
      3. Third Reading
    5. A Bill for, Select Anguilla Agency (Amendment) Act, 2020
      1. Second Reading
      2. Committee Phase
      3. Third Reading
    7. A Bill for, Trades, Businesses, Occupations and Professions Licensing (Amendment) Act, 2020
      1. Second Reading
      2. Committee Phase
  1. Third Reading

12.1.5 A Bill for, Public Service Salary Reduction Act, 2020

  1. First Reading
  2. Second Reading
  3. Committee Phase
  4. Third Reading

13 Adjournment

*Denotes that there is no business for the listed agenda item

Disclaimer

Government of Anguilla published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 18:59:05 UTC
