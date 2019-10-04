Log in
Government of Anguilla : Excise Tax Act, Licence To Import Form

10/04/2019

ANGUILLA

EXCISE TAX ACT, 2019

FORM A

APPLICATION FOR LICENCE TO IMPORT

(TO BE COMPLETED IN TRIPLICATE)

(Address)

(Name in block letters)

I/we of

(Country of importation)

Hereby apply for a licence to import the goods specified hereunder from

Name of supplier:

Address of supplier

________________________________

Signature of Applicant

____________________________

Date

Description of Goods

Quantity

Size/Weight

Unit Price

Total

No

Licence is hereby granted to the applicant to import the goods specified above from the country mentioned, within month from the date of this Licence subject to such conditions may be hereon endorsed.

___________________________

Date

______________________________

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Finance

Disclaimer

Government of Anguilla published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 13:16:02 UTC
