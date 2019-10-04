Government of Anguilla : Excise Tax Act, Licence To Import Form

ANGUILLA

EXCISE TAX ACT, 2019

FORM A

APPLICATION FOR LICENCE TO IMPORT

(TO BE COMPLETED IN TRIPLICATE)

(Address)

(Name in block letters)

I/we of

(Country of importation)

Hereby apply for a licence to import the goods specified hereunder from

Name of supplier:

Address of supplier

________________________________ Signature of Applicant

____________________________ Date

Description of Goods Quantity Size/Weight Unit Price Total

No

Licence is hereby granted to the applicant to import the goods specified above from the country mentioned, within month from the date of this Licence subject to such conditions may be hereon endorsed.

___________________________ Date