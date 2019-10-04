Government of Anguilla : Excise Tax Act, Licence To Import Form

ANGUILLA
EXCISE TAX ACT, 2019
FORM A
APPLICATION FOR LICENCE TO IMPORT
(TO BE COMPLETED IN TRIPLICATE)
I/we of
Hereby apply for a licence to import the goods specified hereunder from
Name of supplier:
Address of supplier
No
Licence is hereby granted to the applicant to import the goods specified above from the country mentioned, within month from the date of this Licence subject to such conditions may be hereon endorsed.
|
___________________________
Date
|
______________________________
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Finance
Disclaimer
