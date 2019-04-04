Government of Bahamas : Codes of Practice for Dealers in Precious Metals and Precious Stones

The Compliance Commission of The Bahamas ('the Commission'), in its capacity as regulator of Financial Institutions/Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (FI/DNFBP), supervised by the Commission, is pleased to release the Codes of Practice for Dealers in Precious Metals, Precious Stones and Pawn Brokers. The Codes may be downloaded by clicking the link below:

Questions regarding the Codes may be submitted via email to compliance@bahamas.gov.bs or alternatively, to the Inspector.

Compliance Commission of The Bahamas

Poinciana House, East Bay Street

P.O. Box N-3017, Nassau, Bahamas

Telephone: (242) 397-4198