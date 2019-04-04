Log in
Government of Bahamas : Codes of Practice for Dealers in Precious Metals and Precious Stones

04/04/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

The Compliance Commission of The Bahamas ('the Commission'), in its capacity as regulator of Financial Institutions/Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (FI/DNFBP), supervised by the Commission, is pleased to release the Codes of Practice for Dealers in Precious Metals, Precious Stones and Pawn Brokers. The Codes may be downloaded by clicking the link below:

Questions regarding the Codes may be submitted via email to compliance@bahamas.gov.bs or alternatively, to the Inspector.

Compliance Commission of The Bahamas
Poinciana House, East Bay Street
P.O. Box N-3017, Nassau, Bahamas
Telephone: (242) 397-4198

Disclaimer

Government of the Bahamas published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 21:41:03 UTC
