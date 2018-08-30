Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Bahamas : Minister Pintard Reviews Opportunity or Biomass Plant on Abaco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

On a recent familiarization trip to Abaco newly-appointed Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Michael Pintard reviewed a proposal that may help to ease power supply woes on that island.

Officials from Dunlap Petroleum, a Bahamian power supply startup, are hoping to generate up to 24 megawatts of power at a proposed plant in Spring City, Abaco, using biomass technology and locally grown elephant grass. If successful, the operations will add a new dimension to farming on that island while at the same time, providing a sustainable form of green energy to supplement the troubled power supply on Abaco.

The project has been on the table for some five years and has garnered significant interest from Bahamas Power & Light (BPL). For Minister Pintard, the potential to increase production of non-food agricultural products, particularly on Abaco, is an intriguing opportunity for the sector, while at the same time, assisting in the country's energy challenges. Abaco is home to the nation's only sod and turf farm, 5-Star Farms. A major part of the Ministry's short-term goal is to spark activity in non-food agricultural production throughout the country.

Some 5,600 acres of land, owned by the Bahamas Agriculture & Industrial Corporation, BAIC, has already been secured for the project. The agreement allows Dunlap Petroleum to study the land, water table and to conduct soil tests to determine optimal growth rates for the proposed biomass material. Half of the land, or 2,600 acres, is currently under cultivation of elephant grass.

Dunlap representative Adrian Lismore confirmed that the minimum output of 8 megawatts of biomass energy is enough to power at least 5,000 homes on Marsh Harbour. Lismore pointed out that while biomass energy production is new for The Bahamas, the technology has been a tried and tested option for fuel generation globally and presents a viable option for the Government of The Bahamas to reduce the cost of energy for Bahamians utilizing a renewable source.

Minister Pintard expressed concern about the turnaround time following an initial harvest for the regeneration of crops to sustain the operation. His concerns were addressed by the company's projection that with 5,000 acres available, at three harvests per year, they would able to operate for a minimum of 15 years before expanding. The company hopes to replicate the operation on other family islands in the future.

The proposed plant, if approved, is expected to significantly impact employment on Abaco, creating jobs not only on the power generation side but also on the farm and could require up to 250 employees. The company expects to be ready within 24 months if given Cabinet approval.

Agriculture Minister Michael Pintard views a map of the 5,600 acres of land in Abaco being studied by Dunlap Petroleum in terms of land, water table and soil to determine optimal growth rates for the proposed biomass material. Half of the land, or 2,600 acres, is currently under cultivation of elephant grass.

While in Abaco, Minister Pintard met with officials from Dunlap Petroleum, a Bahamian power supply startup hoping to generate up to 24 megawatts of power at a proposed plant in Spring City, Abaco, using biomass technology and locally grown elephant grass. Pictured from left are Spring City Power Investor Jimmy Vaughan and Minister of Agriculture Michael Pintard.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Michael Pintard met with potential investors interested in establishing a biomass alternate fuel source power plant on the country's third largest island. Joining Mr. Pintard around the table are Adrian Lismore of Dunlap Petroleum, Jimmy Vaughan of Dunlap Petroleum, Patrice Cox, senior official of Bahamas Agricultural & Industrial Corporation (BAIC); Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, the Hon. Michael Pintard, Andrew Pinder, senior official with the Department of Agriculture, and Isaac Collie.

(Photos/Courtesy Department of Agriculture)

Disclaimer

Government of the Bahamas published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 20:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:37pANN KUSTER : Kuster Statement on Reversal of Tariffs on Groundwood Paper
PU
11:37pCASCADIA BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE : Garlington Campus Campaign Celebration & Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
PU
11:36pEU deeply disagrees with U.S. on trade despite detente
RE
11:27pORRIN G  HATCH : Hatch Statement on Alton Coal Tract Lease
PU
11:27pU S SENATE COMMITTEE ON HOMELAND SECURITY AND GOV : Johnson, McCaskill Press Commerce for Tariff Exclusion Information
PU
11:27pTEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : GO 10 Project Closures
PU
11:26p'I like and respect' Fed's Powell, Trump tells Bloomberg News
RE
11:26pTrump threatens to withdraw U.S. from World Trade Organization - Bloomberg
RE
11:26pTrump says he could link cap gains taxes to inflation - Bloomberg
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
4TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: Tele Columbus AG achieves integration milestone and the new management re..
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : MTN Shares Plunge After CBN Sanction Over $8.13 Billion Repatriation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.