Government of British Columbia : Area restrictions in place for Monashee Complex fires

08/16/2018 | 01:51am CEST

VERNON - Two area restrictions for Crown land in the vicinity of the Mabel Creek wildfire and Sugar Mountain wildfire are in effect to help ensure the safety of the public and firefighting personnel, and to avoid interference with fire control activities.

These area restriction orders will remain in place until Sept. 15, 2018, or until they are rescinded.

  • The Mabel Creek wildfire is about 47 kilometres east of Salmon Arm and currently covers about 1,861 hectares. The Mabel Creek area restriction order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries shown on the map at: http://ow.ly/nrZM30lq9tr
  • The Sugar Mountain wildfire is about 59 kilometres northeast of Vernon and currently covers about 332 hectares. The Sugar Mountain area restriction order applies to Crown land within the geographic boundaries shown on the map at: http://ow.ly/rbLx30lq9oh

Under these orders and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted areas without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area only in the course of:

  • travelling to or from his or her principal residence, that is not under an evacuation order;
  • travelling to or from leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order;
  • travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;
  • travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;
  • engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management on private or leased property.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free, or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to: www.bcwildfire.ca

You can also follow the latest wildfire news:

Disclaimer

Government of British Columbia published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 23:50:02 UTC
