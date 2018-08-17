Government of British Columbia : Central Street West and Highway 97 upgrades starting soon

PRINCE GEORGE - Safety and access improvements are being made to Central Street West and Highway 97, to provide better traffic flow for the local community.

People who live and work in Prince George have been requesting traffic flow and pedestrian safety upgrades along this corridor.

Work will take place on Central Street West, between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue, and includes:

Closure of access from the north end of Central Street West to 5th Avenue, and the addition of a new pedestrian sidewalk.

Conversion of the existing right-in/right-out Spruceland Mall access into an off-ramp from Highway 97, with an extended right-turn deceleration lane.

Construction of a new on-ramp onto Highway 97, 50 metres south of 8th Avenue.

Decommissioning of the existing right-in/right-out Highway 97access, immediately north of 10th Avenue.

The $400,000 project - a partnership between the Province and the City of Prince George - will use the Fort George District Hired Equipment Program, which hires equipment from local owners and operators.

Construction is expected to begin in late August and finish in October 2018. During this time, the public is advised to watch for traffic control personnel and signage in the project area, and expect minor closures and delays. Detour signage will be in place to advise drivers of alternate routes.

Access to businesses on Central Street West will remain open at all times during construction.

Learn More:

Details about the ministry's Hired Equipment Program are available here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/construction-industry/transportation-infrastructure/hired-equipment-program