Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of British Columbia : Central Street West and Highway 97 upgrades starting soon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 07:16pm CEST

PRINCE GEORGE - Safety and access improvements are being made to Central Street West and Highway 97, to provide better traffic flow for the local community.

People who live and work in Prince George have been requesting traffic flow and pedestrian safety upgrades along this corridor.

Work will take place on Central Street West, between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue, and includes:

  • Closure of access from the north end of Central Street West to 5th Avenue, and the addition of a new pedestrian sidewalk.
  • Conversion of the existing right-in/right-out Spruceland Mall access into an off-ramp from Highway 97, with an extended right-turn deceleration lane.
  • Construction of a new on-ramp onto Highway 97, 50 metres south of 8th Avenue.
  • Decommissioning of the existing right-in/right-out Highway 97access, immediately north of 10th Avenue.

The $400,000 project - a partnership between the Province and the City of Prince George - will use the Fort George District Hired Equipment Program, which hires equipment from local owners and operators.

Construction is expected to begin in late August and finish in October 2018. During this time, the public is advised to watch for traffic control personnel and signage in the project area, and expect minor closures and delays. Detour signage will be in place to advise drivers of alternate routes.

Access to businesses on Central Street West will remain open at all times during construction.

Learn More:

Details about the ministry's Hired Equipment Program are available here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/construction-industry/transportation-infrastructure/hired-equipment-program

Disclaimer

Government of British Columbia published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 17:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36pAGCAST : Facing the Feral Hog Problem
PU
08:36pMSC MATERIAL SCIENCES : Material Sciences Corporation Joins The North American Steel Alliance
PU
08:23pChina's HNA in Talks to Sell NYC Building Near Trump Tower
DJ
08:21pMLGW BOARD MEETING : Wednesday August 22, 2018
PU
08:13pU.S.-MEXICO BILATERAL NAFTA ISSUES MAY BE RESOLVED NEXT WEEK : minister
RE
08:08pTrump Signals Further Consequences for Turkey -- Update
DJ
08:08pBlue Chips Edge Higher as Fears Over Turkish Lira Crisis Ease
DJ
08:01pCALIFORNIA BUREAU OF SECURITY AND INVESTIGATIVE : Notice of Private Security DRC – August 28, 2018
PU
08:01pCPAT CORN PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION OF TEXAS : TCPA Submits Comments to EPA on 2019 RVO
PU
07:56pCHRYSLER UK : Uk pricing announced for new jeep renegade
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.