Government of British Columbia : Highway 19 to be closed for movie shoot

BOWSER - Drivers are advised that a detour will be in place along Highway 19, near Bowser on Vancouver Island, from Sept. 10 to 14, 2018, to accommodate the filming of a movie.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 19A, the Old Island Highway, between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., during the filming.

Traffic control personnel will be along Highway 19 at Cook Creek Road and Horne Lake Road. Roadside signs will be placed along the highway to inform commuters of the road closure and alternate routes.

Commuters are reminded to slow down through the Bowser village centre, and to watch for traffic control personnel. The posted speed limit through Bower's village centre is 60 kilometres per hour.

Filming is expected to last one week, but is weather dependent. Additional filming could take place on Sept. 18 and 19.

The ministry thanks drivers for their patience during the time while filming is underway.