Government of British Columbia : Premier's statement on passage of Income Tax Amendment Act

04/04/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

VICTORIA - Premier John Horgan issued the following statement after the legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act, which sets out the final pieces of the Province's fiscal framework for liquefied natural gas projects in British Columbia:

'The legislative assembly has passed the final pieces of this government's fiscal framework for LNG, which secures the largest private-sector investment in Canadian history.

'Our government set four stringent conditions for LNG in B.C.: a fair return for our natural resources, jobs and training opportunities for British Columbians, partnerships with First Nations, and the project must fit within our CleanBC plan.

'LNG Canada's liquefied natural gas project meets these conditions. The project will create jobs and opportunity for Kitimat, the Haisla Nation and people in the North, and is expected to generate $23 billion in government revenues to support public services for all British Columbians.

'The benefits of LNG Canada's investment will require government's full commitment for many years. A continued focus on reconciliation with First Nations, particularly those on whose territory the project will be built, is vital to success.

'It takes hard work and commitment, but our government has shown it is possible to secure economic opportunity and prosperity for people, while taking bold action on climate change and pursuing meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.'

Disclaimer

Government of British Columbia published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 00:41:06 UTC
