Government of British Columbia : Province funds community-owned clean energy projects

04/15/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

VICTORIA - Under the CleanBC plan, the Province is supporting local government and First Nation investments in building projects that will lower energy costs, reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and lead to more affordable community infrastructure.

The $650,000 Community Energy Leadership Program (CELP) funding is part of a suite of CleanBC initiatives to put British Columbia on the path to a cleaner, better future, with a low-carbon economy that creates opportunities for all while protecting its clean air, land and water.

The goal of CELP is to support investments in energy efficiency and clean energy projects that help communities reduce GHG emissions, increase energy efficiency, stimulate economic activity and promote partnerships that advance the province's growing clean energy sector.

Since launching in 2015, CELP has provided $1.5 million for 25 projects to help communities implement local energy efficiency and clean energy projects through three rounds of funding, and has leveraged $15.2 million in investment from communities and other funding partners, such as the federal government.

The new CELP funding intake opened April 15, 2019, with $650,000 previously allocated from the Province's Innovative Clean Energy Fund. The ministry has partnered with the Fraser Basin Council to deliver this fourth round of funding.

CELP is part of many CleanBC programs, rebates and incentives that will help turn homes and buildings all over the province into lower polluting, warmer, more comfortable and healthier spaces.

CleanBC is a shared priority between government and the BC Green Party caucus, and supports a commitment in the Confidence and Supply Agreement to implement climate action to meet B.C.'s targets.

Quick Facts:

  • The 25 projects that have received funding from CELP will result in annual GHG emissions reductions of over 4,722 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, equivalent to taking 1,003 passenger vehicles off the road each year.
  • To date, CELP funding has leveraged $15.2 million in investment from communities and other funding partners.
  • The application process for CELP Round 4 will be a two-step process. Expressions of interest can be submitted until May 15, 2019, followed by a full application that short-listed applicants will be invited to submit between early June and mid-July. Decisions are expected by the end of July 2019.
    • CELP contributions for Round 4 will be up to $175,000 per project. Applicants are required to cover a minimum of 5% of total project costs and secure other sources of funding as needed. Typical CELP contributions range from $10,000 to $125,000.
    • CELP Round 4 targets clean energy projects with a total budget of under $2 million dollars.
  • Some examples of projects that CELP funds include:
    • renewable heat (air source heat pumps), heat recovery ventilation or district energy/heating systems;
    • energy efficient retrofits of community-owned facilities like municipal halls, band offices or recreation centres; and
    • solar photovoltaic-energy storage hybrid micro-grid systems for remote communities.

Learn More:

The CleanBC plan to help reduce pollution and power the future: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/

CELP previously funded projects: www.gov.bc.ca/communityenergyleadershipprogram

Fraser Basin Council (delivery agent for CELP Round 4): https://www.fraserbasin.bc.ca/CELP.html

Disclaimer

Government of British Columbia published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 22:32:01 UTC
