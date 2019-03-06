Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Canada : CSC responds to criminal charges laid regarding incidents at Edmonton Institution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 03:32pm EST

March 6, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Correctional Service Canada

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has laid criminal charges against a former employee from Edmonton Institution for actions against other staff while on duty. Please refer to the EPS news release for more information.

In 2017, staff at Edmonton Institution brought forward allegations of inappropriate employee conduct. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) conducted a fact-finding exercise, during which time information was brought forward alleging possible criminal activity. CSC promptly reported this information to the EPS, who launched a separate, independent investigation. CSC then took immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of all at the institution and fully collaborated with the police investigation that led to the charges today.

At the same time, CSC launched an internal disciplinary investigation, which determined that a number of misconduct allegations were founded. As a result of CSC's investigation, seven employees were terminated at Edmonton Institution.

CSC's mission is to provide a safe, secure and humane environment in support of offender rehabilitation. Since the time of the allegations, CSC has undertaken a number of measures to improve workplace well-being across the organization and is committed to a work environment free of harassment, bullying, discrimination and intimidation. Managers are being provided with the necessary tools to act promptly to address inappropriate behaviour and reinforce the accountability of all staff to ensure a culture of respect, integrity and pride in the important work CSC does to keep Canadians safe.

-30-

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 20:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22pCITY OF CAMDEN NJ : Mayor Frank Moran addressing @coopersferry Annual Meeting audience. Camden is rising! #CamdenRising
PU
09:22pCITY OF CAMDEN NJ : Mayor Frank Moran kicks-off City's 2019 Summer Jobs with help of Councilwoman Sheila Davis, Superintendent Katrina McCombs, Human Services Director Carmen Rodriguez & Camden students
PU
09:22pEnergy Down on Trade Nerves -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09:18pAmazon to close all U.S. pop-up stores
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09:15pStocks lose ground, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
09:15pBOND REPORT : Treasurys Follow Rally In European Bonds Ahead Of ECB Meeting
DJ
09:14pGlobal stocks lose ground, Canadian dollar weakens
RE
09:11pTrump says China trade talks moving along well
RE
09:07pOil prices end mixed after U.S. crude stocks build sharply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Legal & General's record annuity sales raises dividend doubts
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Investors Who Bet on GE and Won
3BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Myers defends Celgene bet as investor criticism grows
4APPLE : Dialog Semi, smaller after Apple deal, targets new growth areas
5GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: J&J, LVMH, AB Inbev, GE

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.