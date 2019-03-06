Government of Canada : CSC responds to criminal charges laid regarding incidents at Edmonton Institution

March 6, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Correctional Service Canada

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has laid criminal charges against a former employee from Edmonton Institution for actions against other staff while on duty. Please refer to the EPS news release for more information.

In 2017, staff at Edmonton Institution brought forward allegations of inappropriate employee conduct. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) conducted a fact-finding exercise, during which time information was brought forward alleging possible criminal activity. CSC promptly reported this information to the EPS, who launched a separate, independent investigation. CSC then took immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of all at the institution and fully collaborated with the police investigation that led to the charges today.



At the same time, CSC launched an internal disciplinary investigation, which determined that a number of misconduct allegations were founded. As a result of CSC's investigation, seven employees were terminated at Edmonton Institution.

CSC's mission is to provide a safe, secure and humane environment in support of offender rehabilitation. Since the time of the allegations, CSC has undertaken a number of measures to improve workplace well-being across the organization and is committed to a work environment free of harassment, bullying, discrimination and intimidation. Managers are being provided with the necessary tools to act promptly to address inappropriate behaviour and reinforce the accountability of all staff to ensure a culture of respect, integrity and pride in the important work CSC does to keep Canadians safe.



