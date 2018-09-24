Government of Canada : Canada and EU reiterate shared commitment to advance gender equality and women’s contributions to peace and security at the Women Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

September 23, 2018 - Montréal, Quebec - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, yesterday concluded the Women Foreign Ministers' Meeting - a unique gathering of women foreign ministers from around the world.

Together, Minister Freeland and the High Representative/Vice President Mogherini co-chaired the meeting of women foreign ministers in Montréal on September 21 and 22, 2018, to identify innovative ways to jointly address crucial foreign policy challenges and to enhance dialogue and cooperation in support of democracy, human rights and global peace and security.

Women foreign ministers highlighted the benefits that come from integrating a gender perspective in approaches to foreign and security policies, and from their shared desire to promote the meaningful participation of women at all levels of decision making and leadership.

They discussed how everyone, regardless of their gender, must be able to contribute to and benefit equally from political, economic, social and cultural life. The foreign ministers demonstrated a commitment to take an active approach to advancing this shared vision, and discussed a number of strategies they are already pursuing to advance these objectives.

A recurrent theme was their strong commitment to collaboratively reinforce and reform the rules-based international order so that it can best respond to the multiple challenges their countries and citizens face and effectively advance democracy, human rights, peace and human development around the world. Their discussions were enhanced by the diversity of perspectives that were brought to bear.

Women foreign ministers pledged to work together to reiterate their common position and shared values, and to advocate together for the consolidation of strong democracies, which are indispensable in order to ensure peace, security, more resilient societies and sustainable development. They also pledged to continue to work with their colleagues to build a network of governments and civil society organizations to advance gender equality and women's rights, and to work toward implementing existing commitments.