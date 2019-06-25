Log in
Government of Canada : Canada and Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance strengthen nation-to-nation relationship with signing of Pathways Agreement

06/25/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

June 25, 2019 - Victoria, BC - Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Renewing the relationship with Indigenous peoples based on recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership is key to achieving reconciliation.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Chief Liliane Squinas, Chief Clifford Lebrunand Chief Stuart Alec, of the Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance, signed a Pathways Agreement committing both parties to move forward together to advance a lasting reconciliation and make real progress on the issues most important to the Nation Alliance.

Building on the July 2018 Hubulhsooninats' Uhoot'alh: Memorandum of Understanding for Recognition of Rights and Reconciliation, the Pathways Agreement identifies a number of priorities that would serve as a basis for negotiations of an eventual nation-to-nation incremental reconciliation agreement. Priority topics include: acknowledgement and reconciliation; nation building; stewardship; culture and wellness; economic development; infrastructure and implementation.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 18:40:02 UTC
