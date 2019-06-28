Log in
Government of Canada : Canada announces new support for international climate action and coal phase-out

06/28/2019 | 08:26am EDT

June 28, 2019 - Brussels, Belgium

Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time. Canadians want to do their share to reduce pollution at home and support solutions abroad. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action to fight climate change and invest in clean economic growth.

While at the Ministerial on Climate Action, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced new funding from the Government of Canada for international climate action and progress on global efforts to phase out coal power.

Developing countries are disproportionately affected by climate change, with women and girls often most impacted. Minister McKenna, on behalf of the Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Maryam Monsef, announced that Canada will contribute $223.5 million to the Canadian Climate Fund for the Private Sector in the Americas (C2F) project. In partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank and IDB Invest, this initiative is the second phase of the C2F project and will help countries in the Americas and the Caribbean region adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change.

C2F is expected to leverage up to US$1 billion in private-sector investments for renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and forestry to help the most vulnerable in the region, especially women and girls, adapt to climate change. It is also expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25 million tonnes. This initiative supports the collective climate finance goal of donor countries to mobilize US$100 billion per year by 2020 from a variety of public and private financial sources to help achieve the shared goals of the Paris Agreement.

Additionally, Canada and the United Kingdom, co-chairs of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, announced they will be combining efforts to establish an independent secretariat, which will allow the Alliance to continue solidifying and expanding its work to phase out coal power. For its part, Canada will invest up to $600,000 over two years to support the secretariat's work.

Coal-fired electricity is one the world's worst sources of carbon pollution. In Canada, it produces only 9 percent of our electricity but 72 percent of the sector's emissions. It's also a source of dangerous air pollution, which can cause asthma and other respiratory distress. Since the launch of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, in 2017, dozens of countries and organizations have joined the global transition away from coal and toward clean energy sources.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 12:25:04 UTC
