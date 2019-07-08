Log in
Government of Canada : Canada delivering modern regulations, boosting internal trade

07/08/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

Ottawa, Ontario, July 8, 2019 - Ahead of the Council of the Federation meeting in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the Government of Canada highlights the progress made to improve economic competitiveness and facilitate trade between provinces and territories.

The Honourable Bill Morneau, Minister of Finance and acting Minister responsible for Intergovernmental Affairs and Internal Trade, and the Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, pointed to the ways the government is listening to consumers, retailers and safety advocates, and acting to make it easier and safer to do business across Canada and abroad.

The Government of Canada has reduced barriers to business growth and trade, boosted competitiveness, and created good middle-class jobs since the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA) came into force on July 1, 2017.

Federal departments and agencies have made inroads on everything from improved regulations on food inspection, safety equipment and appliances to rules for the trucks that get food and other goods to market.

Among the actions, the National Codes for construction have been made available for free online, Safe Food for Canadians Regulations were introduced to reduce unnecessary administrative burdens, and the regulatory framework was made more agile through the Annual Regulatory Modernization Act.

The Government of Canada intends to continue to work with provinces and territories to improve opportunities for trade within Canada and abroad.

These changes have helped Canadians grow their businesses and compete in Canada's diversifying economy.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 19:07:11 UTC
