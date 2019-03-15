Government of Canada : Canada imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's aggressive actions

March 15, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

In coordination with the European Union and the United States, Canada is today announcing new sanctions in response to Russia's aggressive actions in the Black Sea and Kerch Strait and Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, is announcing these sanctions on 114 individuals and 15 entities, under the Special Economic Measures Act.

These sanctions are in response to Russia's military actions against three Ukrainian vessels and the capture of Ukrainian sailors in the Black Sea in November 2018. Today's measures, coordinated with the European Union and the United States, underscore continued transatlantic unity in responding to Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine and its violation of international law.

Canada is also sanctioning a number of individuals and entities responsible for the illegal invasion and ongoing occupation of Crimea and the destabilization of eastern Ukraine.