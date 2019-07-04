Log in
Government of Canada : Canada launches new programs to invest in making markets more inclusive

07/04/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

July 4, 2019 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

To help the most vulnerable people in developing countries contribute to their own economic success, we must support investments that make markets more accessible to everyone. That is why the Government of Canada is building innovative partnerships to finance and deliver international assistance differently, with a goal of making investments and markets more inclusive.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality,launched two new pilot programs worth $1.59 billion over five years. Through the International Assistance Innovation Program, announced in Budget 2018, the Government of Canada will make investments that seek to expand the reach of markets to benefit the poor and most vulnerable and that have the potential to reduce inequalities and promote women's economic empowerment. The Sovereign Loans Program will, on a bilateral basis, provide loans to governments of countries eligible for official development assistance to spur economic development and improve the lives of the poor.

These programs will advance Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy by applying a gender lens to all investment decision making.These initiatives will also allow Canada to facilitate greater private and public investment in sustainable development by increasing flexibility for new and existing partnerships. They will also enable new and innovative financing arrangements to ensure that Canada remains at the leading edge of development financing.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 21:07:04 UTC
