Government of Canada : Canadian Grain Commission maintains licensing exemptions for agents, feed mills and producer railway car loading facilities

September 12, 2018 Winnipeg Canadian Grain Commission

The Canadian Grain Commission will continue to exempt feed mills, agents with primary or process elevator facilities and producer railway car loading facilities from licensing requirements.

After consulting with the sector, the Commission has decided that grain handlers that fall under one of these three categories may operate without a Canadian Grain Commission licence as long as they continue to meet the conditions associated with their respective exemptions. This decision reflects the clear feedback provided by stakeholders, as well as an analysis of the relative risks these types of operations pose to producers and the grain quality assurance system.

This approach will allow the Canadian Grain Commission to maintain the quality, safekeeping, and orderly, efficient handling of Canadian grain without increasing costs and regulatory burden for the grain sector.

