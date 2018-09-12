Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Government of Canada : Canadian Grain Commission maintains licensing exemptions for agents, feed mills and producer railway car loading facilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

September 12, 2018 Winnipeg Canadian Grain Commission

The Canadian Grain Commission will continue to exempt feed mills, agents with primary or process elevator facilities and producer railway car loading facilities from licensing requirements.

After consulting with the sector, the Commission has decided that grain handlers that fall under one of these three categories may operate without a Canadian Grain Commission licence as long as they continue to meet the conditions associated with their respective exemptions. This decision reflects the clear feedback provided by stakeholders, as well as an analysis of the relative risks these types of operations pose to producers and the grain quality assurance system.

This approach will allow the Canadian Grain Commission to maintain the quality, safekeeping, and orderly, efficient handling of Canadian grain without increasing costs and regulatory burden for the grain sector.

Disclaimer

Government of Canada published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 19:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53pTreasury Yields Fall After PPI Miss, Solid Auction
DJ
03:51pU.S. OFFICIALS HAVE REACHED OUT TO CHINA FOR NEW TRADE TALKS : sources
RE
03:36pINTERNET OF ROBOTIC THINGS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, DEVELOPMENTS, GROWTH CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, STUDY AND PROFESSIONAL IN-DEPTH INDUSTRY ANALYSIS REPORT 2018 TO 2023 : The major key players in the market: ARM Holdings PLC, Cisco Systems, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Dassault Systèmes SA, Honeywell International, Huawei Technology, IBM.
AQ
03:30pApple debuts biggest iPhone yet, health-oriented watch
RE
03:28pBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Thirty-year partnership sees another successful wild horse and burro adoption
PU
03:23pCanadian dollar nears two-week high on NAFTA trade optimism, higher oil prices
RE
03:21pU.S. INCOMES ROSE BUT INEQUALITY WIDENED IN 2017 : data
RE
03:18pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Dawn D. Stump Sworn in to Serve as a Commissioner of the CFTC
PU
03:18pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Canadian Grain Commission maintains licensing exemptions for agents, feed mills and producer railway car loading facilities
PU
03:16pDollar falls on hopes for U.S.-China trade talk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent under pressure to step up its game as regulatory restrictions bite
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Trading Statement
3Global stocks look for direction in trade strife, oil prices leap
4APPLE : Apple debuts biggest iPhone yet, health-oriented watch
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : Zara owner Inditex lifts sales forecasts on warm autumn range reception

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.