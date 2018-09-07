Government of Canada : Capital Seafood Expansion Will Result in Increased Exports of Live Lobster

September 7, 2018 - Eastern Passage, NS - Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
Atlantic Canada is world-renowned for high-quality lobster, thanks to producers and processors who follow the highest standards for safety and quality. Helping the industry innovate to meet global year-round demand is creating good-paying jobs in our communities and ensuring the region's long-term economic prosperity.
Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), today announced Government of Canada funding of $400,000 to help Capital Seafood International Incorporated expand from a seasonal operation into a year-round exporter of live lobster.
The funding will help the Eastern Passage-based company build a state-of-the-art lobster holding facility to enable year-round operations. New state-of-the-art technology will reduce mortality and optimize quality outside of the normal fishing season. As a result of this expansion, twelve seasonal jobs are expected to become full-time positions.
This repayable contribution is being made through ACOA's Business Development Program, which works with small and medium-sized companies to improve competitiveness in export markets.
This investment builds on commitments made by the Government of Canada and the four Atlantic Provinces to drive economic growth in the region through the Atlantic Growth Strategy, which involves targeted actions to expand business activities between Atlantic Canada and international markets.
Quotes
'The Government of Canada understands the importance of the lobster industry in creating good, middle-class jobs, and is committed to working with producers and processors to ensure continued innovation, growth and prosperity. The world is hungry for premium-quality Atlantic Canadian lobster, and our government is pleased to support companies working hard to meet year-round global demand.'
- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA
'Atlantic Canada is a world-renowned producer of high-quality live lobster. Our ability to maintain this premium quality outside of normal fishing seasons is key to expanding global markets and sustaining our international reputation. The Government of Canada is committed to working with companies that demonstrate a commitment to build, maintain and expand export markets.'
- Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook
'We really appreciate the warm welcome and support we have received from the local community, fishermen and all levels of government since we came to Nova Scotia five years ago. It is the place we proudly call home. With this new financial support from ACOA, we will be able to further increase our capacity to market more high-quality seafood throughout the world.'
- Jack Liu, President of North American operations for Zoneco Group
Quick facts
-
Capital Seafood International Incorporated is a subsidiary of Zhangzidao Group Co. Ltd (ZONECO).
-
The company exports live lobster and fresh halibut worldwide, but mainly in Asia.
-
The Atlantic food industry generates $6.6 billion in revenues each year. 85% of combined sales are exported out of the region.
Contacts
Alex Smith
Director of Communications & Outreach
Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
Phone: 902-426-9417 | 902-830-3939 (cell)
Email: alex.smith@canada.ca
Kelly Yang
Vice-President, Capital Seafood International Incorporated
ZF America/ZF Max International
5100 Harvester Road, Suite #2
Burlington, ON
Phone: 905-632-3572
Email: kyang@zfmaxinc.com
Disclaimer
Government of Canada published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 17:46:01 UTC