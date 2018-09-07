Government of Canada : Capital Seafood Expansion Will Result in Increased Exports of Live Lobster

September 7, 2018 - Eastern Passage, NS - Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency



Atlantic Canada is world-renowned for high-quality lobster, thanks to producers and processors who follow the highest standards for safety and quality. Helping the industry innovate to meet global year-round demand is creating good-paying jobs in our communities and ensuring the region's long-term economic prosperity.



Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), today announced Government of Canada funding of $400,000 to help Capital Seafood International Incorporated expand from a seasonal operation into a year-round exporter of live lobster.



The funding will help the Eastern Passage-based company build a state-of-the-art lobster holding facility to enable year-round operations. New state-of-the-art technology will reduce mortality and optimize quality outside of the normal fishing season. As a result of this expansion, twelve seasonal jobs are expected to become full-time positions.



This repayable contribution is being made through ACOA's Business Development Program, which works with small and medium-sized companies to improve competitiveness in export markets.



This investment builds on commitments made by the Government of Canada and the four Atlantic Provinces to drive economic growth in the region through the Atlantic Growth Strategy, which involves targeted actions to expand business activities between Atlantic Canada and international markets.