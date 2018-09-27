Log in
Government of Canada : Century Gold Project — Public Comments Invited

09/27/2018 | 07:02pm CEST

September 27, 2018 - Ottawa - Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) has commenced a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Century Gold Project, located in Timmins, Ontario.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on which aspects of the environment may be affected by this project and what should be examined during the environmental assessment, as detailed in the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Guidelines. Comments received will be taken into consideration in finalizing the EIS Guidelines before issuing them to the proponent, Porcupine Gold Mines, a subsidiary of Goldcorp Canada Ltd.

This is the second of four opportunities for the public to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.

All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by October 29, 2018 to:

Century Gold Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
55 York Street, Suite 600
Toronto, Ontario M5J 1R7
Telephone: 416-952-1576
Email: CEAA.Century.ACEE@canada.ca

Government of Canada published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 17:01:03 UTC
