Government of Canada : Century Gold Project — Public Comments Invited

September 27, 2018 - Ottawa - Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) has commenced a federal environmental assessment for the proposed Century Gold Project, located in Timmins, Ontario.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on which aspects of the environment may be affected by this project and what should be examined during the environmental assessment, as detailed in the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) Guidelines. Comments received will be taken into consideration in finalizing the EIS Guidelines before issuing them to the proponent, Porcupine Gold Mines, a subsidiary of Goldcorp Canada Ltd.

This is the second of four opportunities for the public to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.

All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by October 29, 2018 to:

Century Gold Project

Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

55 York Street, Suite 600

Toronto, Ontario M5J 1R7

Telephone: 416-952-1576

Email: CEAA.Century.ACEE@canada.ca